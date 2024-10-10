Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Airbnb ‘dumping ground’ & 91 shipping containers near city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Airbnb ‘dumping ground’ & 91 shipping containers near city centre

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Scott Street, Perth
A flat in Scott Street may become a holiday let. Image: Google Street View

Locals have hit out at a proposal to turn a Perth city centre flat into an Airbnb-style holiday let.

The three-bedroom Georgian apartment on Scott Street changed hands for £175,000 in August.

Now Dr Samantha Baradhi, a psychologist based in Broughty Ferry, has submitted a change-of-use planning application to allow short-term lets.

Her application form says each stay would range from one week to one month.

It added: “I would manage the property myself and have experience of successfully managing an STR [short-term rental].

“I am based nearby and on hand when needed.”

At least two objections have been raised.

Gemma-Grace Johnstone outlined concerns about rubbish disposal, noise and maintenance of the common close.

“I do not want guests using this as a ‘dumping ground’ for rubbish when they leave the property or as a ‘storage area’ for prams.

“We have had fires in the common close in the past and the fire brigade stipulated that the common close should not be used for fires of any kind.”

Fellow objector Ross Hutton wrote: “The people staying there do not care about the neighbours because they are only going to be there a few days.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

Flood dissent over plan for 91 shipping containers near Perth city centre

The council’s flooding team has objected to a proposal for 91 shipping containers on a site less than a mile from Perth city centre.

Eighty of the self-storage units earmarked for the Ladeside Garage and Store in St Catherine’s Road would be 20ft deep.

The entrance to Ladeside Garage and Store in St Catherine’s Road, Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The planning application also includes floodlights and CCTV on 4m high free-standing columns and 1m high columns mounted on selected containers.

An objection by the council’s flooding expert, David Stephens, said: “The Town Lade is susceptible to flooding problems in part caused by urban area run-off.

“An increase in impermeable area of 1,274.5m2 on this site must be supported by an appropriate drainage strategy.”

Inchture fence ‘has stopped loitering’

Inchture residents want to retain a fence that they say has reduced anti-social behaviour.

Sean Anderson and Terri McNaughton installed the 1.8-metre high timber fence to “protect their property” on Orchard Way.

They have now applied for it retrospectively having been told they need planning permission.

The fence at Orchard Way, Inchture. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

“The applicants have had to deal with a series of unfortunate events which have taken place on this owned area of space,” their supporting statement said.

“[This] includes a repeat of loitering, dog fouling and people encroaching and damaging their front garden and disturbing their privacy – to name a few.

“Since the erection of the fence, no such events have taken place, nor has it affected the surrounding amenity.

“Similar works have also been carried out at nearby properties which include the erection 1.8m-high fences.”

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

Demolition idea for fire-hit Perth flats

Fire-damaged fllats in Perth’s James Street could be demolished.

The C-listed building was left with smoke and water damage after an early-morning blaze in August 2022.

No repairs have taken place due to a lack of insurance, leading to further deterioration.

The Fire on James Street, Perth. James Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A planning application from Framed Estates said: ““The fabric of the building has continued to decline, with water saturating the timber lath behind the plaster, absorbing moisture and expanding.”

An accompanying structural report says restoring the 1830s building would be “prohibitively expensive”.

Scone windows refusal despite ‘thermal efficiency’

The council has blocked a proposal to install replacement windows at a Scone home.

Ms Borley submitted a retrospective application as she claimed to be unaware that permission would be required for the C-listed building on Mansfield Road.

Her supporting statement said all three existing sash and case windows were in a state of decay due to rot and woodworm infestation.

One of the three replacement windows. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The double-glazed replacements would “improve the thermal efficiency”, it added.

“The replacement windows are manufactured from timber finished with white gloss paint and are to match the existing windows in terms of timber section sizes and external appearance,” the supporting statement said.

Perth and Kinross Council, however, refused the application.

The decision report said: “The proposed development, by virtue of its inappropriate specification plant-on astragals, has a harmful impact upon the historic character and special interest of the category C-listed building.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Perth holiday let

St Catherine’s shipping containers

Inchture fence

James Street demolition

Scone windows

Conversation