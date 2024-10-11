Woman, 37, arrested as police descend on Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 37, arrested as police descend on Dundee city centre

Four police vehicles were spotted after a "disturbance" was reported.

By Andrew Robson
Officers at the scene on St Andrews Street as police descent on Dundee city centre
Officers at the scene on St Andrews Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after police descended on Dundee city centre.

Officers were called to Panmure Street, outside the Wellgate Shopping Centre, after reports of a “disturbance”.

Four police vehicles were spotted at the scene on St Andrews Street at around 3pm on Friday.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Police called to ‘disturbance’ outside Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre

One eyewitness said: “I was just walking by the Wellgate when I saw three police cars at the top of St Andrews Street.

“Officers had come out of the Jobcentre entrance and a woman was placed in handcuffs.

A woman has been arrested following the incident In Dundee city centre
A woman has been arrested after the incident. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police were called to the incident outside the Jobcentre.
Police were called to the incident outside the Jobcentre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“They stood around the back of the police van for a while discussing something before leaving around half an hour later.”

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Friday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Panmure Street area of Dundee.

“Officers attended a 37-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Jobcentre declined to comment on the police incident.

