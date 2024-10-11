Woman, 37, arrested as police descend on Dundee city centre

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after police descended on Dundee city centre.

Officers were called to Panmure Street, outside the Wellgate Shopping Centre, after reports of a “disturbance”.

Four police vehicles were spotted at the scene on St Andrews Street at around 3pm on Friday.

There are no reports of any injuries.

One eyewitness said: “I was just walking by the Wellgate when I saw three police cars at the top of St Andrews Street.

“Officers had come out of the Jobcentre entrance and a woman was placed in handcuffs.

“They stood around the back of the police van for a while discussing something before leaving around half an hour later.”

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Friday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Panmure Street area of Dundee.

“Officers attended a 37-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Jobcentre declined to comment on the police incident.