How Chris Hamilton rated Dunfermline’s display against Airdrie and what he thinks of return to defensive role

Devastated to only draw in the end, Chris Hamilton was at least ‘proud’ to be part of a positive reaction from Dunfermline in the 1-1 draw against Airdrie.

The stand-in skipper was one of three players hauled off at half-time in the previous week’s 2-1 defeat at home to Queen’s Park.

Such an ignominy can dent confidence and have lasting effects.

But the 23-year-old was restored to the starting line-up in Lanarkshire and was superb dropping back into central defence.

Only one fortuitous break of the ball for Mason Hancock’s equaliser denied Dunfermline the clean sheet that would have earned them a welcome victory after Chris Kane’s first-half penalty.

However, Hamilton believes the display was a good response – from both himself and the Pars – that can provide a boost for the coming weeks.

“We felt the game was there for us if we got that second goal,” said the former Hearts youngster. “So, there is frustration.

“But I think the overall performance was good and positive. There area a lot of positives to take.

“Last week [against Queen’s Park] was a disappointing one, definitely. So, I think this week was all about getting a reaction to that.

Proud

“And putting in a performance we can at least come away and be proud of, no matter the result. I think we did that.

“We’re just lacking that bit of confidence to go and kill games off – and then we conceded one at the end and it was a bit frustrating.

“But the reaction was definitely there. The performances were there, the work-rate, especially from the front players, was definitely there and we caused them a lot of problems.

“But we’re slightly frustrated not to come away with three points.”

Due to injuries and McPake’s preference for a three-man defence, Hamilton last season made many of his appearances as a centre-half.

The midfielder was again asked to fill that role against Airdrie, where he was up against 6’4’’ striker Aaron Reid.

But ‘Hammy’ stuck to his task manfully and formed a solid partnership with Tommy Fogarty in a resolute back four.

“I I feel really comfortable going back there,” added Hamilton. “It is somewhere I have played a lot most of my career.

“If I can help the team out there then that’s what I will do.

“Everyone is pulling their weight, digging in and working as hard as we can. And hopefully those wee breaks will come and we’ll start to win a few games.”