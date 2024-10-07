How Chris Hamilton rated Dunfermline’s display against Airdrie and what he thinks of return to defensive role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

How Chris Hamilton rated Dunfermline’s display against Airdrie and what he thinks of return to defensive role

The stand-in skipper was a standout in the 1-1 draw with the Diamonds.

Chris Hamilton arrives for Dunfermline Athletic's clash with Airdrie.
Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Devastated to only draw in the end, Chris Hamilton was at least ‘proud’ to be part of a positive reaction from Dunfermline in the 1-1 draw against Airdrie.

The stand-in skipper was one of three players hauled off at half-time in the previous week’s 2-1 defeat at home to Queen’s Park.

Such an ignominy can dent confidence and have lasting effects.

But the 23-year-old was restored to the starting line-up in Lanarkshire and was superb dropping back into central defence.

Dunfermline defender Chris Hamilton tussles for possession with Airdrie striker Aaron Reid.
Chris Hamilton (left) had his hands full with Airdrie’s towering striker Aaron Reid. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Only one fortuitous break of the ball for Mason Hancock’s equaliser denied Dunfermline the clean sheet that would have earned them a welcome victory after Chris Kane’s first-half penalty.

However, Hamilton believes the display was a good response – from both himself and the Pars – that can provide a boost for the coming weeks.

“We felt the game was there for us if we got that second goal,” said the former Hearts youngster. “So, there is frustration.

“But I think the overall performance was good and positive. There area a lot of positives to take.

“Last week [against Queen’s Park] was a disappointing one, definitely. So, I think this week was all about getting a reaction to that.

Proud

“And putting in a performance we can at least come away and be proud of, no matter the result. I think we did that.

“We’re just lacking that bit of confidence to go and kill games off – and then we conceded one at the end and it was a bit frustrating.

“But the reaction was definitely there. The performances were there, the work-rate, especially from the front players, was definitely there and we caused them a lot of problems.

“But we’re slightly frustrated not to come away with three points.”

Due to injuries and McPake’s preference for a three-man defence, Hamilton last season made many of his appearances as a centre-half.

Dunfermline pair Chris Hamilton and Craig Wighton share a few words following the draw with Airdrie.
Chris Hamilton (left) and Craig Wighton (right) are disappointed at full-time against Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

The midfielder was again asked to fill that role against Airdrie, where he was up against 6’4’’ striker Aaron Reid.

But ‘Hammy’ stuck to his task manfully and formed a solid partnership with Tommy Fogarty in a resolute back four.

“I I feel really comfortable going back there,” added Hamilton. “It is somewhere I have played a lot most of my career.

“If I can help the team out there then that’s what I will do.

“Everyone is pulling their weight, digging in and working as hard as we can. And hopefully those wee breaks will come and we’ll start to win a few games.”

