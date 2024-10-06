3 Dunfermline talking points as defence, attack & crucial spell come under scrutiny after Airdrie point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Dunfermline talking points as defence, attack & crucial spell come under scrutiny after Airdrie point

The Pars drew 1-1 away to Airdrie on Saturday.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane battles for possession against Airdrie.
Goal-scorer Chris Kane was heavily involved in Dunfermline's 1-1 draw with Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

After back-to-back defeats, Dunfermline stopped their slide with a well-deserved draw away to Airdrie on Saturday.

It could have been all three points had they managed to hang on to the lead given to them by Chris Kane’s 28th-minute penalty.

However, a Mason Hancock header midway through the second-half left the Pars ‘devastated’ at not leaving with the victory.

Courier Sport looks at three of the main talking points raised by the trip to Lanarkshire.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake roars instructions from the side of the pitch.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Crucial spell

The clash with Airdrie was the first of what appears to be a vital run of games for the Pars

The Diamonds may be bottom of the Championship and are not the force they were last season, but they are still a decent team.

Defeat would have seen Dunfermline slip into the automatic relegation spot. Although it is extremely early days, that is a position no-one wants to occupy.

The next challenge for the Fifers is the visit of their near neighbours Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy next weekend.

With the Central Park outfit sitting top of League One and buoyed by a 5-1 hammering of Queen of the South on Saturday, that looks like a potential banana skin.

Pars striker Chris Kane fires in his penalty against Airdrie.
Chris Kane puts Dunfermline 1-0 up against Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

After that, it is a home clash with Morton – who proved their doughty credentials with a 2-0 win against Raith Rovers.

And then there is the small matter of the renewal of rivalries with high-flying Falkirk.

Manager James McPake was right to say there were positives from the draw with Airdrie and ‘something to build on’.

But he will know that further improvements will be required to navigate an important spell for him and his team.

Resolute rearguard

McPake confessed after the previous week’s 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park that he had got his team wrong.

For the most part, he appeared to get things right against Airdrie.

With assistant Dave Mackay trying to throw the Diamonds off the scent by warming up a back five, Dunfermline lined up with a rejigged four.

Central to that was Chris Hamilton, who again showed his versatility by playing centre-half, alongside Tommy Fogarty.

Dunfermline defender Chris Hamilton challenges Airdrie striker Aaron Reid.
Chris Hamilton (left) challenges Airdrie striker Aaron Reid. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

What the former Hearts youngster gives away in height, he makes up for in determination and he turned in a ‘captain’s performance’ to help keep Airdrie at bay for most of the game.

With Kieran Ngwenya still recovering from a minor groin ‘procedure’, Ewan Otoo filled in at left-back once more and added to the solidity.

The midfield duo are able to move back more easily now that Craig Clay has been recruited as a ‘sitter’ at the heart of the team.

And the imminent return of Ngwenya and skipper Kyle Benedictus will give McPake selections dilemmas all over the pitch.

Having lost two poor goals to Queen’s Park from set-pieces, the Pars coped admirably with a physical Airdrie side, but could not keep the clean sheet that would have earned all three points.

Vital spark

The trip to Airdrie saw goal-scorer Chris Kane and Craig Wighton start a game together for the first time for Dunfermline.

It was just a third start of the season for Wighton and, due to injury, a third start in eight months.

And it was a partnership that showed promise as the duo chased and harried Airdrie as they attempted to play from the back.

Dapo Mebude shakes hands with Matty Todd as he comes on as a substitute.
Dapo Mebude (right) made his debut for Dunfermline as a second-half substitute against Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

The ‘press’ won possession back for the Pars on many occasions in the first-half and led to the penalty award when Wighton’s fantastic through ball picked out the run of Aaron Comrie, who was clattered by home keeper Murray Johnson.

With Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Matty Todd supporting from the flanks, the Fifers carried more threat than at times previously this season.

With debutant Dapo Mebude, Josh Cooper, David Wotherspoon and Taylor Sutherland all coming off the bench with attacking intent, and Lewis McCann absent with a calf injury, Dunfermline now have the striking options they sorely lacked earlier in the campaign.

More from Football

Mo Sylla sees red
The good, the bad and the ugly at Dens Park - 4 talking points…
Emmanuel Adegboyega's strike sparked delirium in the away end
4 Dundee United talking points: Where unbeaten Premiership away start stands in record books…
Dunfermline Athletic FC boss James McPake.
James McPake singles out captain's performance in Dunfermline's draw with Airdrie
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with referee Grant Irvine after Mo Sylla's red card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Furious Tony Docherty blasts red card decision as Dundee boss reacts to incredible late…
11
Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Emmanuel Adegboyega is Dundee United goal hero after half-time grilling – as Jim Goodwin…
9
Seun Adewumi joined Dundee on loan from Burnley in August. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee loanee Seun Adewumi on Scottish football, settling in city and Burnley ambition
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson meets the media
Luca Stephenson interview: Why Dundee United loan star drove 200 ‘lonely’ miles in silence
Adama Sidibeh, pictured in training, is back from suspension for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh has learned painful lesson and can hurt Rangers insists…
New Dunfermline Athletic FC signing Dapo Mebude.
James McPake pinpoints 'different' qualities of new Dunfermline signing Dapo Mebude
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Neill Collins has praise for Lewis Vaughan as Raith Rovers boss gives update on…

Conversation