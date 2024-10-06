Man and woman, 51, taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after incident in Dundee

A man and woman, both aged 51, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a disturbance in Dundee.

Police were called to a property in Tulloch Court in the Hilltown area of the city shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday.

The conditions of both the man and woman are not known.

Police are now investigating the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Saturday October 5 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Tulloch Court, in Hilltown Terrace in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended. A 51-year-old man and a 51 year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”