‘Street brawl’ triggers police response in St Andrews town centre

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a number of youths involved in a fight.

By Neil Henderson
Police on Bell Street in St Andrews.
Police called to Bell Street in St Andrews. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Police are investigating after a disturbance involving several youths in St Andrews Street on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “numerous police vehicles” on Bell Street and Market Street in the town shortly after 9.30pm.

Onlookers watched on as several youths fought in the street.

One eyewitness told The Courier she saw “numerous police vans” arriving on Bell St following the disturbance.

She said: “A number of males were fighting in the street which was quite shocking to see.

Bell Street at the junction with Market Street in St Andrews.
Bell Street at the junction with Market Street in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View

“Numerous police vans appeared out of nowhere.

“They were parked on Bell Street and also on Market Street.”

Police probe

One man who works nearby told The Courier: “I was at work when I heard there had been a fight on Bell Street.

“Police were called and there were about three vehicles on the street for nearly an hour.

“They were taking statements from people who had stopped to help.

“I hope everyone is ok.

“It’s really scary to hear about things like that happening.”

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Saturday, we received a report of a disturbance at Market Street, St Andrews.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

