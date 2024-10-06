Woman, 38, reported after two-car crash on B914 in Fife

A 38-year-old woman has been reported following a two-car crash on the B914 in Fife.

Police were called to the collision near Steelend at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for just over two hours while recovery was arranged.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Saturday October 5 2024, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B914 near Steelend in Fife.

“Officers attended and the road was closed while recovery was arranged.

“It fully reopened around 8.40pm.

“The driver of one of the vehicles, a 38-year-old woman, will be reported in connection with road traffic offences.”