Best pictures: Walk for Parkinson’s Lochore Meadows

Hundreds took part in the Walk for Parkinson’s set in the grounds of Lochore Meadows in Fife.

Participants chose between a fully accessible 2.1-mile loop or a more challenging 5.8-mile loop.

Both paths offered stunning views of Loch Ore and the Lomond Hills, starting from the Lochore activity centre.

Despite the rainy, damp weather, participants pressed on with enthusiasm.

All sponsorship from the Walk for Parkinson’s 2024 series will go towards vital research into new treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.