Best pictures: Walk for Parkinson’s Lochore Meadows

Fundraisers of all ages took part in the event on Sunday.

A day of hope and unity at the Walk for Parkinson's at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A day of hope and unity at the Walk for Parkinson's at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Hundreds took part in the Walk for Parkinson’s set in the grounds of Lochore Meadows in Fife.

Participants chose between a fully accessible 2.1-mile loop or a more challenging 5.8-mile loop.

Both paths offered stunning views of Loch Ore and the Lomond Hills, starting from the Lochore activity centre.

Despite the rainy, damp weather, participants pressed on with enthusiasm.

Rain or shine, dedication never wavered!

All sponsorship from the Walk for Parkinson’s 2024 series will go towards vital research into new treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.

Time to warm and limber up at The Walk for Parkinson’s.
Stretching out the determination and getting ready to walk with heart at Lochore Meadows
Lochore Meadows is alive with energy as we warm up to walk for Parkinson’s.
Warming up together, united in the fight against Parkinson’s. Lochore Meadows is ready to make a difference!
Getting loose and ready to walk for a cause that matters.
A little stretch, a lot of spirit!
Warming up for a powerful day of walking at Lochore Meadows.
Starting strong with a warm-up that sets the tone! Lochore Meadows, we’re ready to walk for change.
Motivating the crowd with passion and purpose!
A powerful message from the heart, reminding us that every step counts in this journey against Parkinson’s.
Walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows.
Warming up, stretching out, and getting pumped for a day of making a difference!
Warming up and keeping dry at The Walk for Parkinson’s.
Dedication notes left by participants at The Walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows.
Piper James Silcock of Piping Bairn Bagpiper at The Walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows
Leah Charleston, Scott Charleston, Dinosaurs Mo & Cheryl, Fiona Brown with mum and dad George and Anne at The Walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows.
Positive Polish Community, Pozytyijni Polacy at The Walk for Parkinson’s.
Carla Masterton, Sharn Masterton and Mary Bell from Lochore at The Walk for Parkinson’s.
And off we go! Kicking off the Walk for Parkinson’s with the beautiful sounds of piper James Silcock (The Piping Bairn Bagpiper).
Off the walkers go as the walk begins at The Walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows.
Pedal power for this little one
Meet the inspiring Wightman family from Kirkintilloch—Dad Neil, Mum Clair, and their amazing kids Logan (10) and Abbie (12). They have participated in over 20 Walks for Parkinson’s, raising an incredible £30k for the charity!
The four-legged supporters loved every moment at the Walk for Parkinson’s!
The best kind of supporters! furry friends had a tail-wagging good time at the event!
Fife showed up big at Lochore Meadows today!
Keeping warm with a hot drink.
In every step, there’s strength, hope, and community.
A wonderful day where all ages came together for a cause! From little ones to seniors, we united to walk for Parkinson’s!
The spirit of unity was alive at the Walk for Parkinson’s, with participants of all ages joining in for a common cause
Walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows.
Every step counts in the fight against Parkinson’s!
The spirit of unity was alive at the Walk for Parkinson’s
Volunteer Ella Pirrie (11) with medals for the walks who complete the Walk for Parkinson’s at Lochore Meadows.

