‘Tough night’ as Clark’s Bakery raided in Dundee

The family-owned firm thanked the community for its support after the break-in.

By Chloe Burrell
Clark's Bakery on Scott Way in Dundee.
Clark's Bakery on Scott Way. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a Clark’s Bakery store in Dundee.

The Scott Way unit at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate was forced into at around 7am on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, the family-owned firm thanked the community for its support after a “tough night”.

It said: “Tough night for us at the Pitkerro shop – someone broke in last night, but we’re still here, still baking, still serving.

“To our amazing Dundee community, we appreciate your support more than ever.”

Break-in at Clark’s Bakery in Dundee

The shop was delayed in opening on Sunday morning as a result of the incident.

It is not known if anything was stolen.

Many took to social media to showcase their support for the business.

One person said: “Nothing will keep Clark’s down.”

Another said: “Hope not much damage.”

A third added: “It’s so annoying and also an inconvenience.”

Police have now launched a probe into the break-in.

A spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Sunday October 6 2024, we were made aware of a break-in at a premises on Scott Way in Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Courier revealed last week how Clark’s is hoping to move and open up a new store at 129 Nethergate.

