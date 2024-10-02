Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark’s Bakery relocation and Primark click and collect

A former clothing store in the Nethergate could be transformed into a Clark’s Bakery as the Dundee business eyes a move.

The vacant unit at 129 Nethergate used to be home to independent clothing store Cartocon.

However, Clark’s is now hoping to move into it from its existing, smaller premises in the area.

In an application submitted to Dundee City Council, the bakery business outlines the shop will operate between 8am and 5pm Monday through to Sunday.

It will employ four members of staff and sell filled rolls, pies and fried food alongside Clark’s Bakery products.

Another pizza takeaway

Meanwhile, an application has been lodged seeking permission to convert two empty units on Constitution Street into a pizza takeaway.

The buildings, which have been empty for several years, sit near the junction with Ogilvie’s Road.

A supporting statement submitted with the application details the takeaway will employ two full time members of staff and two part time employees.

It is proposed the main source of revenue for the business would come from delivery orders.

Primark alterations

Earlier this year, The Courier reported on plans by clothing giant Primark to introduce click and collect at their Dundee store.

The plans now appear to be progressing as a building warrant application has been submitted seeking permission to carry out internal alterations at the shop.

This, the application details, will enable the retailer to form the click and collect area.

Primark is also planning on introducing self-service checkouts, having previously submitted proposals for £100,000 worth of work to be undertaken at the Dundee shop.

Royal Exchange Building

A Dundee property agency is seeing permission to carry out alterations on the category B listed Royal Exchange Building on Panmure Street.

An application submitted to Dundee City Council on behalf of AAP Properties details plans to build internal partitions to create another office.

The agency also hope to refurbish the existing bathrooms and freshen up the paintwork throughout the office.

This, they say, is to modernise the office to appeal to more companies looking to rent the space.

