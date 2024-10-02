Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark’s Bakery relocation and Primark click and collect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark’s Bakery relocation and Primark click and collect

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Primark is looking to introduce a click and collect service. Image: DC Thomson.
Primark is looking to introduce a click and collect service. Image: DC Thomson.

A former clothing store in the Nethergate could be transformed into a Clark’s Bakery as the Dundee business eyes a move.

The vacant unit at 129 Nethergate used to be home to independent clothing store Cartocon.

However, Clark’s is now hoping to move into it from its existing, smaller premises in the area.

In an application submitted to Dundee City Council, the bakery business outlines the shop will operate between 8am and 5pm Monday through to Sunday.

It will employ four members of staff and sell filled rolls, pies and fried food alongside Clark’s Bakery products.

Clark’s is looking to move from its existing Nethergate premises. Image: Google Street View.

Another pizza takeaway

Meanwhile, an application has been lodged seeking permission to convert two empty units on Constitution Street into a pizza takeaway.

The buildings, which have been empty for several years, sit near the junction with Ogilvie’s Road.

The two empty units on Constitution Street could be transformed. Image: Google Street View.

A supporting statement submitted with the application details the takeaway will employ two full time members of staff and two part time employees.

It is proposed the main source of revenue for the business would come from delivery orders.

Primark alterations

Earlier this year, The Courier reported on plans by clothing giant Primark to introduce click and collect at their Dundee store.

The plans now appear to be progressing as a building warrant application has been submitted seeking permission to carry out internal alterations at the shop.

clock and collect could soon be introduced at Primark in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This, the application details, will enable the retailer to form the click and collect area.

Primark is also planning on introducing self-service checkouts, having previously submitted proposals for £100,000 worth of work to be undertaken at the Dundee shop.

Royal Exchange Building

A Dundee property agency is seeing permission to carry out alterations on the category B listed Royal Exchange Building on Panmure Street.

An application submitted to Dundee City Council on behalf of AAP Properties details  plans to build internal partitions to create another office.

Internal alterations could be made to the Royal Exchange Building on Panmure Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The agency also hope to refurbish the existing bathrooms and freshen up the paintwork throughout the office.

This, they say, is to modernise the office to appeal to more companies looking to rent the space.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Clark’s Bakery

Pizza takeaway

Primark

Royal Exchange Building

More from Dundee

Dundee attempted murder Gillburn Road
Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee
Angus predator made and shared abuse material of children after infiltrating family
Aleksandra Osiewicz
Chip shop worker on curfew after Dundee £50k cannabis find
Primark is looking to introduce a click and collect service. Image: DC Thomson.
Anas Sarwar hopes Labour can do the double in Dundee - but admits new…
3
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Why was Perth killer Robbie Smullen free on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon?
Primark is looking to introduce a click and collect service. Image: DC Thomson.
Alex Salmond vs George Galloway: Veterans go back to the future in battle for…
3
A previous Christmas event at City Square in Dundee, with fireworks going off
Dundee's Christmas: All we know so far about 2024 festive village
Adiol Hila
Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after 'small boat' crossings
Dundee Crematorium
Dundee Crematorium reveals reopening plans after £400k revamp
Police outside Ryze Dundee
Two men charged after 'attack' near Dundee Ryze centre

Conversation