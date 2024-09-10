Dunfermline Athletic handed another Fife derby after SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic handed another Fife derby after SPFL Trust Trophy draw

The Pars will host neighbours Kelty Hearts in the fourth round of the competition.

By Iain Collin
The SPFL Trust Trophy with ribbons tied around its handles
The SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round draw has paired Dunfermline Athletic FC with Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic have been handed a tough-looking Fife derby clash with Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Pars reached round four of the competition with Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to neighbours East Fife.

Goals from Aaron Comrie and Lewis McCann eased the Fifers into last-16 of the tournament.

And their reward is a home encounter with League One leaders Kelty.

Dunfermline have never won the Challenge Cup since it was set up for clubs outside the top-flight in season 1990/91.

Louis Moult scored a header for Dundee United against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline crashed out of the tournament at the first hurdle last season, against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

The closest they came to getting their hands on the silverware came in 2007 when they made it all the way to the final before losing 3-2 to St Johnstone at Dundee’s Dens Park.

Kelty will be expected to provide stiff opposition for James McPake’s side after an impressive opening to the season.

Following a Premier Sports Cup group stage that included a famous 1-0 victory over Hibernian, the ‘Maroon Machine’ have gone through their opening five league games without defeat to sit top of the third tier.

Their form has landed Michael Tidser the SPFL League One manager of the month award for August.

“It’s good for the whole club,” Tidser said of the award on Kelty Hearts TV.

“It’s pleasing for me to get it but it’s a reflection of the coaching team as a whole.

Awards for Pars’ opponents

“It’s a real team effort. We’ve started the season well and the players need to perform well, and this award is a reflection on that too.”

In a club double, striker Ross Cunningham has also been named the SPFL League One player of the month for August, after clocking up three goals and an assist during August.

Kelty reached the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy with Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Elgin City.

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of October 12 and 13.

Holders Airdrie have been drawn at home to face East Kilbride, while Arbroath will travel to take on Alloa Athletic.

SPFL Trust Trophy draw in full

Hamilton Academical v Morton
Ayr United v Peterhead FC
Dunfermline Athletic v Kelty Hearts
Airdrieonians v East Kilbride
Annan Athletic v Queen’s Park
Alloa Athletic v Arbroath FC
Livingston v Inverness Caley Thistle
Rangers B or Fraserburgh FC v Stenhousemuir

