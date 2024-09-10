Dunfermline Athletic handed another Fife derby after SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Dunfermline Athletic have been handed a tough-looking Fife derby clash with Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Pars reached round four of the competition with Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to neighbours East Fife.

Goals from Aaron Comrie and Lewis McCann eased the Fifers into last-16 of the tournament.

And their reward is a home encounter with League One leaders Kelty.

Dunfermline have never won the Challenge Cup since it was set up for clubs outside the top-flight in season 1990/91.

The closest they came to getting their hands on the silverware came in 2007 when they made it all the way to the final before losing 3-2 to St Johnstone at Dundee’s Dens Park.

Kelty will be expected to provide stiff opposition for James McPake’s side after an impressive opening to the season.

Following a Premier Sports Cup group stage that included a famous 1-0 victory over Hibernian, the ‘Maroon Machine’ have gone through their opening five league games without defeat to sit top of the third tier.

Their form has landed Michael Tidser the SPFL League One manager of the month award for August.

“It’s good for the whole club,” Tidser said of the award on Kelty Hearts TV.

“It’s pleasing for me to get it but it’s a reflection of the coaching team as a whole.

Awards for Pars’ opponents

“It’s a real team effort. We’ve started the season well and the players need to perform well, and this award is a reflection on that too.”

In a club double, striker Ross Cunningham has also been named the SPFL League One player of the month for August, after clocking up three goals and an assist during August.

Kelty reached the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy with Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Elgin City.

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of October 12 and 13.

Holders Airdrie have been drawn at home to face East Kilbride, while Arbroath will travel to take on Alloa Athletic.

SPFL Trust Trophy draw in full

Hamilton Academical v Morton

Ayr United v Peterhead FC

Dunfermline Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Airdrieonians v East Kilbride

Annan Athletic v Queen’s Park

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath FC

Livingston v Inverness Caley Thistle

Rangers B or Fraserburgh FC v Stenhousemuir