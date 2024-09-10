Man, 23, arrested after ‘sex attack’ on 10-year-old girl in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Man, 23, arrested after ‘sex attack’ on 10-year-old girl in Dundee

The man has also been charged with an alleged assault on another adult after a disturbance on the same day.

By James Simpson
Balmoral Terrace, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Balmoral Terrace, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A man has been arrested after an alleged sex attack on a 10-year-old girl in Dundee.

The 23-year-old was detained by officers after an alleged incident in the Douglas area of the city on Sunday.

Later that day, police were called to a “disturbance” after several people turned up at a house on Balmoral Terrace in connection with the case.

The same man was charged in connection with an alleged assault on another adult.

One resident on Balmoral Terrace said police surrounded a block of flats as the disturbance unfolded on Sunday evening.

Police ‘formed human shield’ around block of flats

He said: “It was just before Scotland took on Portugal that I heard raised voices in the street.

“Folk were concerned enough to move their cars away as it started getting busier.

“There was a crowd of about 10 to 15 people outside and the police presence gradually grew.

“There were about 30 police officers forming a human shield around the block.”

A woman who also lives on the street told The Courier: “I could see police were all positioned outside the flats.

“Police were also in the park across the road with torches.”

Investigation into ‘sex attack’ on girl in Douglas continuing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, we received a report of a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the Douglas area of Dundee.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesperson also confirmed officers then attended the disturbance on Balmoral Terrace, adding: “A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

