Man, 23, arrested after ‘sex attack’ on 10-year-old girl in Dundee

A man has been arrested after an alleged sex attack on a 10-year-old girl in Dundee.

The 23-year-old was detained by officers after an alleged incident in the Douglas area of the city on Sunday.

Later that day, police were called to a “disturbance” after several people turned up at a house on Balmoral Terrace in connection with the case.

The same man was charged in connection with an alleged assault on another adult.

One resident on Balmoral Terrace said police surrounded a block of flats as the disturbance unfolded on Sunday evening.

Police ‘formed human shield’ around block of flats

He said: “It was just before Scotland took on Portugal that I heard raised voices in the street.

“Folk were concerned enough to move their cars away as it started getting busier.

“There was a crowd of about 10 to 15 people outside and the police presence gradually grew.

“There were about 30 police officers forming a human shield around the block.”

A woman who also lives on the street told The Courier: “I could see police were all positioned outside the flats.

“Police were also in the park across the road with torches.”

Investigation into ‘sex attack’ on girl in Douglas continuing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, we received a report of a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the Douglas area of Dundee.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesperson also confirmed officers then attended the disturbance on Balmoral Terrace, adding: “A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”