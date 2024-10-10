Troubled Angus care operator’s assurance to residents in wake of three residential home closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubled Angus care operator’s assurance to residents in wake of three residential home closures

Kennedy Care Group homes in Angus, Fife and the Mearns have shut their doors since August.

By Graham Brown
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar has been issued with an enforcement notice
Lochbank in Forfar was the first Kennedy Care Group home to close. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A crisis-hit Tayside care operator which has closed a third of its homes in the space of just weeks has assured its remaining residents their future is secure.

Since August, Forfar-based Kennedy Care Group has axed three of its nine residential homes.

Its portfolio covered Angus, Dundee, Fife and the Mearns.

The Care Inspectorate forced the first closure – Lochbank Manor in Forfar – after the company’s failure to address issues in a damning inspection report.

Kirk Lodge in Laurencekirk was then put into liquidation.

Kirk Lodge care home in Laurencekirk.
Kirk Lodge Care Home closed last month as it was no longer financially viable. Image: Google

And it was followed by the company’s decision to shut Riverview Lodge in Newport-on-Tay later last month.

Families of those affected and staff have been highly critical of the handling of the closures.

Kennedy Care Group homes operating “as normal”

On Wednesday, the company said its remaining homes continue to “operate as normal”.

Those are:

A spokesperson said “all reassurance has been provided” to residents and their families who may have been affected by the closures and any uncertainties around the firm’s operations.

The company’s website says it is “continually striving to improve the level of care and standards of accommodation that we offer our residents”.

Forfar care home up for sale

Kennedy Care Group also provided an update on Lochbank Manor in Forfar which was the first to fall into liquidation.

The care watchdog cancelled Lochbank’s registration over a failure to address issues in a previous improvement notice.

It labelled the 35-bed Graham Crescent home “chaotic” and flagged fears for residents due to “despicable” staffing levels.

Lochbank Manor Care home in Forfar.
Lochbank in Forfar remains on the market. Image: Kennedy Care Group

One family later shared their shock at being told the home near Forfar Loch was to close within 48 hours.

Company director Tom Dailey spoke of his “profound sadness” over the Forfar situation.

The company said: “Lochbank House Limited has been marketed for sale and has had interested parties to date.

“So far (it) continues to remain within the company portfolio.”

And this week the company came under fire over claims staff at Kirk Lodge in Laurencekirk were left thousands of pounds out of pocket over its closure.

They say they were promised 30 days’ extra pay as a goodwill gesture after the announcement the home was to close on September 11.

Management rejected that as a “misunderstanding”.

The company also disputed claims residents had been “bombed out of their homes”.

It said: “Residents had a positive experience considering the emotional journey for all involved.

“We worked in close partnership and in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the Care Inspectorate to ensure careful consideration and planning was undertaken.”

Conversation