Troubled Angus care operator’s assurance to residents in wake of three residential home closures

A crisis-hit Tayside care operator which has closed a third of its homes in the space of just weeks has assured its remaining residents their future is secure.

Since August, Forfar-based Kennedy Care Group has axed three of its nine residential homes.

Its portfolio covered Angus, Dundee, Fife and the Mearns.

The Care Inspectorate forced the first closure – Lochbank Manor in Forfar – after the company’s failure to address issues in a damning inspection report.

Kirk Lodge in Laurencekirk was then put into liquidation.

And it was followed by the company’s decision to shut Riverview Lodge in Newport-on-Tay later last month.

Families of those affected and staff have been highly critical of the handling of the closures.

Kennedy Care Group homes operating “as normal”

On Wednesday, the company said its remaining homes continue to “operate as normal”.

Those are:

Carmichael House, Dundee

Redwood House, Broughty Ferry

Castle Lodge, Inverbervie

Kendale Hall, Arbroath

Windyedge Cottage, Forfar

Storyville House, Kirriemuir

A spokesperson said “all reassurance has been provided” to residents and their families who may have been affected by the closures and any uncertainties around the firm’s operations.

The company’s website says it is “continually striving to improve the level of care and standards of accommodation that we offer our residents”.

Forfar care home up for sale

Kennedy Care Group also provided an update on Lochbank Manor in Forfar which was the first to fall into liquidation.

The care watchdog cancelled Lochbank’s registration over a failure to address issues in a previous improvement notice.

It labelled the 35-bed Graham Crescent home “chaotic” and flagged fears for residents due to “despicable” staffing levels.

One family later shared their shock at being told the home near Forfar Loch was to close within 48 hours.

Company director Tom Dailey spoke of his “profound sadness” over the Forfar situation.

The company said: “Lochbank House Limited has been marketed for sale and has had interested parties to date.

“So far (it) continues to remain within the company portfolio.”

And this week the company came under fire over claims staff at Kirk Lodge in Laurencekirk were left thousands of pounds out of pocket over its closure.

They say they were promised 30 days’ extra pay as a goodwill gesture after the announcement the home was to close on September 11.

Management rejected that as a “misunderstanding”.

The company also disputed claims residents had been “bombed out of their homes”.

It said: “Residents had a positive experience considering the emotional journey for all involved.

“We worked in close partnership and in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the Care Inspectorate to ensure careful consideration and planning was undertaken.”