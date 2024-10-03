North-east Fife care home shuts weeks after operator forced to close Forfar facility

A Fife care home has shut down – weeks after the same operator was forced to close another of its homes.

Riverview Lodge in Newport-on-Tay shut at the start of last week.

The home – which catered for 17 elderly residents – was run by Kennedy Care Group.

It had faced criticism from inspectors in recent years, including in October last year when the Care Inspectorate threatened it with closure due to residents’ weight loss and falls.

However, a follow-up inspection in April this year found it was performing better.

Care Inspectorate worked with Fife health chiefs on closure of Riverview Lodge

The company has not confirmed the reason for the closure.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We were notified by the provider in August of their intention to close this service.

“The service closed on September 23.

“The Care Inspectorate worked closely with the provider and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership to monitor the situation and prioritise the rights and needs of residents in the lead-up to the closure.

“All residents have been relocated to alternative services.”

Same operator forced to close Forfar home

The closure came just weeks after Kennedy Care Group was forced by the Care Inspectorate to close down its “chaotic” Lochbank home in Forfar.

It followed an inspection which revealed “despicable” staffing levels and concerns for residents there.

The firm – which runs several other homes across Tayside – has not responded to a request for comment.