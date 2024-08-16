Family reveal shock Forfar care home meeting where residents were told doors would close in 48 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Family reveal shock Forfar care home meeting where residents were told doors would close in 48 hours

Lochbank has been put into the hands of liquidators after its registration was cancelled by the Care Inspectorate.

By Graham Brown
Lochbank in Forfar is expected to be offered for sale. Image: Kennedy Care Group
Lochbank in Forfar is expected to be offered for sale. Image: Kennedy Care Group

Shocked families were given just 48 hours to make new arrangements for their loved ones after Forfar care home bosses dropped the bombshell the premises was to close.

But one resident at now liquidated Lochbank said many of the carers there had been “wonderful” during their time there.

Staffing concerns were one of the key factors in a Care Inspectorate improvement notice being served on the 35-bed home after a damning inspection in April.

Its operator, Kennedy Care Group, was warned the home could be closed down if things did not improve.

And last week the doors were shut after the watchdog cancelled Lochbank’s registration.

The home has been put into liquidation and is expected to be offered for sale.

Kennedy Care’s other homes in Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire are unaffected and operating as normal.

The company spoke of its “profound sadness” over the turn of events at the Forfar home.

Some Lochbank residents and staff have been moved to other locations within the group.

Family’s shock at speed of closure

One family revealed the shock and upset around the situation.

A former resident said: “It was a sudden thing. They had families come up on the Monday and told them they would be closing on Wednesday.

“They did help people, but some had their own furniture and things like that to sort out.”

Their thoughts on their time at Lochbank echoed the concerns of care inspectors.

Lochbank care home in Forfar.
An outdoor seating area at Lochbank in Forfar. Image: Kennedy Care Group

The inspection report on the April visit labelled the staff team “unsatisfactory”.

But the resident defended the work of many.

“The girls were really helpful, the local staff were actually wonderful,” they said.

“But there was a lot of agency staff and they weren’t consistent and didn’t know the residents.”

The resident’s family said company director Tom Dailey’s confirmation of Lochbank’s closure was unexpected, despite the well-documented issues over many months.

“We had been told they planned to go through the appeal process,” they said.

“But we were then told on Monday afternoon the registration was ending at midnight on Wednesday.

“It was bizarre.”

Health body’s pledge over care home residents

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Despite intensive support from the Care Inspectorate and AHSCP since September 2023, due to serious concerns identified during a large-scale investigation, the level of improvements required were not met.

“Angus Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) worked with residents and their families to find suitable accommodation either in the interim or permanently.

“The safety and well-being of all care home residents remains of paramount importance and AHSCP are committed to doing everything in their power to ensure they receive the highest standard of care.”

