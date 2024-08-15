Liquidator appointed at crisis-hit Forfar home after Care Inspectorate closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liquidator appointed at crisis-hit Forfar home after Care Inspectorate closure

Lochbank in Forfar was shut down by the Care Inspectorate after failing to improve in the wake of damning inspection reports.

By Graham Brown
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar has been issued with an enforcement notice
Lochbank in Forfar will be put on the market. Image: DC Thomson

A liquidator has been appointed at a Forfar care home following its sudden closure by the care watchdog.

Lochbank in Forfar shut its doors last week after the Care Inspectorate cancelled the registration of the 35-bed premises.

It is three months since an improvement notice was served on the Graham Crescent home after inspectors branded it “chaotic”.

Lochbank care home in Forfar.
A residents’ lounge in Lochbank, Forfar. Image: Kennedy Care Group

Forfar-based operator Kennedy Care Group said it was with “profound sadness” that it had taken the decision to wind down the facility.

Its other homes in Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire continue to operate as normal.

Lochbank residents and 32 staff have been relocated, some to other facilities within the group.

‘Extremely challenging’ time for Lochbank

Kennedy Care director Tom Dailey said it had been an “extremely challenging time” for the operation.

Lochbank was slammed in an April inspection report which labelled several key areas of operation as “weak”.

The question of ‘how good is the staff team’ was given the lowest rating.

The report said: ” We were very concerned about aspects of the care being provided and we evaluated the service as delivering an unsatisfactory level of care for this key question.”

It led to an improvement notice being issued.

But in late June the home was warned its registration was going to be cancelled.

It eventually decided not to contest the decision before a sheriff, leading to its registration being cancelled on August 8.

What happens now?

Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie has been appointed as liquidator to manage the winding down of the facility.

The group’s other care homes continue to operate as normal and are not affected by the closure of Lochbank House Ltd.

Those include Carmichael House in Dundee, Redwood, Broughty Ferry; Kendale Hall, Arbroath; Castle Lodge in Inverbervie and Storyville, Kirriemuir.

Mr Dailey said: “This has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone involved, especially our residents, their families and our staff.

Lochbank care home in Forfar closed by Care Inspectorate.
The dining room in Lochbank, Forfar. Image: Kennedy Care Group

“Our priority has been to ensure that all residents have been safely relocated, with many moving to our other care homes within the group.

“It is a measure of our staff that even in difficult personal circumstances those staff have visited our residents in their new homes to ensure that they are settled into their new surroundings.

“We are also focused on securing new roles within the group for as many of our dedicated staff as possible to minimise redundancies.”

He added: “Kennedy Care remains committed to delivering high quality care in our other homes, which continue to operate across Angus, Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire and who are not impacted by this closure.”

Lochbank is expected to be put up for sale in the near future.

Shona Campbell said: “Following the closure order and now that residents have been relocated, our immediate focus is on ensuring that the interests of the employees and other stakeholders are carefully considered during this process.

“We will also be overseeing the sale of the property with the aim of concluding the process as swiftly as possible.”

