Dundee leisure board funding to be reviewed as £4.2m lifeline thrown in last four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee leisure board funding to be reviewed as £4.2m lifeline thrown in last four years

Dundee City Council has provided Leisure and Culture Dundee an additional £4.2m in the years since the pandemic to address income shortfalls. 

By Laura Devlin
Leisure and Culture Dundee has faced a number of challenges in recent years. Image: DC Thomson.
Leisure and Culture Dundee has faced a number of challenges in recent years. Image: DC Thomson.

A funding review is set to be carried out into beleaguered Leisure and Culture Dundee amid concerns over its finances.

The arms-length organisation is responsible for running a variety of Dundee attractions and leisure facilities, including the Olympia centre.

It is funded through a combination of the management fee paid by Dundee City Council and income generated through charging for their attractions.

However, an internal audit carried out into the financial sustainability of Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) revealed it’s facing increasing pressures due to budget shortfalls.

This, the audit said, was due to Covid-19 enforced lockdowns and falling visitor numbers since services reopened.

The Olympia is among the facilities run by LACD. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Consequently, the council has provided LACD an additional £4.2m in the years since the pandemic to address income shortfalls.

And unless there are “substantial” savings or increases in the revenue generated, additional financial support from the council will be required.

This would come from the local authority’s reserves.

Councillors on the city governance committee will be asked to approve a full review of agreements, priorities, funding and options for Leisure and Culture Dundee when they meet on Monday.

LACD facilities for the chopping block

Earlier this year, LACD revealed proposals to cease operating three city services in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses, and the Mills Observatory are all under threat.

A six-week public consultation was launched seeking people’s views on the proposal. It concluded at the end of June and the outcome will be published in due course.

Broughty Castle could shut under the proposals. Image: Paul Reid.

The same week the consultation finished, a report was published revealing the head of LACD was was among senior council employees earning over £100k who received a pay rise last year.

Judy Dobbie was paid £120,850 over the course of the 2023/24 financial year. This is a six per cent increase on the £113,969 she was paid in the previous 12 months.

More from Dundee

Leisure and Culture Dundee has faced a number of challenges in recent years. Image: DC Thomson.
Debate: What do you think new Dundee City Council leader's biggest priorities should be?
22
Forthill Primary School
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady told to move from spot near primary school after 31…
Leisure and Culture Dundee has faced a number of challenges in recent years. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council meetings to be held in-person for first time in FOUR years
2
The Braes, Perth Road
Popular Dundee bar promises 'even better experience' as it closes temporarily
Taxi incident on Crichton Street, Dundee, on August 3.
VIDEO: Council probe as teen claims Dundee taxi driver 'grabbed' her from car in…
28
Ash Street Dundee, where £2.25 million worth of cannabis was found
Firefighters had to rescue hiding £1.6m cannabis farmer during Dundee raid
Natalie Hawes
Sheriff tells Dundee repeat offender 'conquer your demons'
New Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn.
Meet Mark Flynn, the next leader of Dundee City Council with a heaving to-do…
6
Balerno Place street sign
Dundee man remanded over 'permanent disfigurement assault' claims
EV charging points in Dundee failure
Dundee taxi drivers 'lose thousands of pounds' in fares after electric charging points fail
6

Conversation