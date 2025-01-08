Dundee University must reveal what went wrong, say SNP education ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University must reveal what went wrong, say SNP education ministers

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth appeared to accept the city institution is "too big too fail" during questions at Holyrood.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University
Dundee University is engulfed in crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee University must reveal how it allowed a multimillion-pounds deficit to balloon to the point where jobs are at risk, SNP education chiefs said on Wednesday.

SNP universities minister Graeme Dey expects the university’s recovery plan to include transparency and an “explanation” about the £30 million shortfall.

And Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, a former teacher, appeared to accept the city institution is “too big too fail”.

University staff were dismayed at the institution’s financial management when it went from a modest surplus to significant budget crisis.

Graeme Dey said there was concern in government about how the university ended up in the position it has. Image: DC Thomson.

Universities minister expects report

Mr Dey and Ms Gilruth were both questioned by MSPs on Holyrood’s education committee on Wednesday.

Dundee-based Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra, who worked at the university for over a decade, asked if a report detailing what had gone wrong will be produced.

Mr Dey said that senior managers, including interim principal Shane O’Neill, should provide answers once they identified what went wrong.

“I am anticipating there will be a report because I think there needs to be an explanation provided,” he told the committee.

It comes after Mr Dey refused in a Courier interview to commit to a government bailout if the university faced closure.

Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff should be involved in recovery plan

North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman raised the prospect of an overwhelming vote of no confidence by staff in the universities management.

Trade unions say they are excluded from the recovery process and demand to be included.

Mr Dey said he expects staff unions to be actively involved in putting the recovery plan together.

During the committee session, Education Secretary Ms Gilruth was asked if the government considers Dundee University “too big to fail”.

She said: “I agree very much with the importance of Dundee University.

“We will do all that we can to facilitate that support via the auspices of the Scottish Funding Council.”

Asked by Mr Marra if the funding council would consider providing a “bridging loan” to the university to help with its financial strife, the Mr Dey said: “The SFC would want to satisfy itself that the plan is robust and that it gets the university to a sustainable position.

“Part of sustainability is ensuring that it is a vibrant, viable concern going forward, there may be short-term pain but it is still a thriving university.”

Conversation