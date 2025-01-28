EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University negotiating bank loan to fund redundancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University negotiating bank loan to fund redundancies

Insiders say securing the cash would be "critical" to any recovery from the £30 million deficit.

Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Bosses at Dundee University are in negotiations to secure a bank loan to fund a redundancy scheme, The Courier can reveal.

The university currently has access to a multi-million pound drawdown facility from its bank but because of cash-flow issues has been forced to renegotiate terms.

Securing the fund for a redundancy scheme would allow the institution to lay-off staff and make the savings required to close its £30 million deficit.

Such schemes usually allow staff to apply for redundancy in return for pay-offs.

Loan ‘critical’ to financial recovery

Sources at the university described the success of the discussions as “critical” to any financial recovery.

“If they don’t secure the loan they need then a recovery just won’t be possible without the government stepping in,” a senior insider said.

But some staff have been critical, saying it is “extraordinary” that the university will have to take on a significant amount of debt just to make staff redundant.

The value of the loan has not been confirmed but it’s understood it could top £10 million.

Deputy principal Shane O’Neill has taken over from Iain Gillespie. Image: Dundee University

“This shows how bleak the situation is but they are still to explain to staff and students how they got it so badly wrong.

“How can they talk about a recovery without honesty about how they managed the university into chaos?” one angry member of staff said.

The Scottish Government was previously asked by North East MSP Michael Marra whether it could provide a bridging loan to the institution through the Scottish Funding Council.

Higher education minister Graeme Dey said at the time: “The SFC would want to satisfy itself that the plan is robust and that it gets the university to a sustainable position.

“Part of sustainability is ensuring that it is a vibrant, viable concern going forward, there may be short-term pain but it is still a thriving university.”

Deficit ‘can’t be cut’ without staffing reduction

But a source said the recovery plan Mr Dey says the SFC will want to see would be meaningless without the money to back it up.

“Bluntly, you can’t cut a deficit of this size without reducing spending on staffing significantly and that comes at a cost,” a source said.

A University of Dundee spokesman said: “We are involved in discussions with a range of external stakeholders as we work towards bringing forward a recovery plan and associated proposals in a matter of weeks, to address significant financial challenges and ensure the long-term sustainability of the university.”

North East MSP Maggie Chapman said: “We know it is not lecturers, researchers, lab techs or the many who support the work of the university who have caused this crisis.

“The idea that it is going to be their jobs on the line is outrageous. Why should they have to pay for the university’s bad decision making and bad governance?”

More from Politics

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.
NHS Tayside sorry for ANOTHER Eljamel data breach as more than 100 patient records…
Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Fife
Fife and Angus hospitals central to first minister's plans to tackle NHS crisis
6
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Perthshire author James Jauncey at home in Birnam with his book about ancestor Don Roberto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who was Stirlingshire ‘toff’ Don Roberto - and how did he co-found Scottish Labour…
2
Dundee University Iain Gillespie
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up
6
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review
NHS Fife bosses explain figures revealing patient stuck in hospital for seven years
Davy Cornock and wife Margaret at home in Ferryden, Montrose. Davy has been continuing to push for an investigation into the unexplained death of his son, David, who died aged 37 in Thailand in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose dad's anguish as hundreds of Scots families denied answers over deaths abroad
John Swinney
COURIER OPINION: John Swinney's immigration plan could help Dundee University – but it cannot…
6
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse allowed to call trans doctor a man during employment tribunal
Dundee University
Dundee University students demand free breakfasts and food pantry are reinstated
67

Conversation