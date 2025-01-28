Secret behind Dundee’s youth success revealed as stars sold for big fees provide inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Secret behind Dundee’s youth success revealed as stars sold for big fees provide inspiration

The Dark Blues have seen Seb Lochhead and Ally Graham head for Premier League clubs this season.

Louis Gray is congratulated by a Dundee team-mate
Louis Gray (right) grabbed the opening goal as Dundee U/18s beat Banks O' Dee in the Scottish Cup. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee have no plans to make things easy for their promising academy players.

That statement may seem counterintuitive.

However, it is an approach Dundee’s development coach Scott Robertson stands by.

And it is paying off.

The Dark Blues’ U/18 side have booked their place in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final – the best run the club’s youngsters have enjoyed in decades.

There is more to the 2-0 win over Banks O’ Dee than just the result, however.

This squad started their Scottish Cup run with defender Seb Lochhead – sold to Wolverhampton Wanderers for £300,000 plus add-ons – and goalkeeper Ally Graham – sold to Nottingham Forest for a substantial fee this month as well.

Chase Scott takes on Banks O' Dee at RPC as Dundee U/18s ran out 2-0 winners. Image: David Young
Image: David Young

“I think a lot of people who have seen this tie expected us to just get to the semi-final,” Robertson told Courier Sport.

“Anybody who was at the game, though, would’ve seen it was far from that.

“So, the fact that we have lost boys for substantial fees from this squad says a lot about the boys who have done what they have to get to this stage.

“We actually started with three 2009s (15 to 16-year-olds) in the team at goalkeeper, centre-back and centre-mid.

“So, that just shows you the level.

“They weren’t in the first, second or third round squads. But they both started the fourth round and they both started on Sunday.

“So, that just shows you the evolution of the squad and the improvements that we’re making all the time.”

Ally inspiration

Ally Graham was among a decent crowd who braved the wet weather at the Regional Performance Centre.

He was back in Dundee and took the chance to watch his former team-mates in action before heading back down to Nottingham.

Seb Lochhead, meanwhile, has got over a knee injury that interrupted his start to life in the Wolves Academy and is starting to settle in at his new club.

Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham holds the ball while playing for Scotland
Scotland youth goalkeeper Ally Graham has swapped Dundee FC for Nottingham Forest. Image: SFA

Though those two have departed, coach Robertson insists their former team-mates should take inspiration from their big moves to kick on at Dundee.

“It was good to see Ally,” Robertson added.

“This is his age group and he’s obviously still close with the boys.

“When everybody was aware that Ally was leaving, we did say to everybody in the changing room that they’d all played a part in Ally’s journey.

“You’re all on different paths at the moment and you’ll all end up at different levels.

“But it’s not to say that that won’t change in the future because football is such a bizarre industry that just because you maybe don’t get a full-time contract with Dundee doesn’t mean you’re not going to be a better player than somebody that does.

Young Dark Blues players having to fight

“So, it’s great to see them all go through that experience.

“And it’s not all good experiences.

Dundee's head of football development Scott Robertson on the training pitch
Dundee’s head of football development Scott Robertson. Image: David Young

“Then, seeing them be able to produce from themselves the self-awareness, growth and real determination to actually go and achieve something is great.

“Because I don’t think it happens a lot when things are made easy for people.

“I think when people actually have to really go and fight for things and prove their point and prove their worth, then I think that’s when true development really breeds itself.

“I spoke to this group at the start of the season, saying that I feel like it’s the strongest squad of players I’ve worked with and there will have been some really disappointed not to start of the game.

“But everybody has played a part in this cup run.”

Dundee are awaiting news of the draw for the final four.

St Mirren got the better of Queen’s Park on penalties on Sunday, while Livingston face Ross County next Tuesday and Kilmarnock host Montrose three days later.

