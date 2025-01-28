Secret behind Dundee’s youth success revealed as stars sold for big fees provide inspiration

Dundee have no plans to make things easy for their promising academy players.

That statement may seem counterintuitive.

However, it is an approach Dundee’s development coach Scott Robertson stands by.

And it is paying off.

The Dark Blues’ U/18 side have booked their place in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final – the best run the club’s youngsters have enjoyed in decades.

There is more to the 2-0 win over Banks O’ Dee than just the result, however.

This squad started their Scottish Cup run with defender Seb Lochhead – sold to Wolverhampton Wanderers for £300,000 plus add-ons – and goalkeeper Ally Graham – sold to Nottingham Forest for a substantial fee this month as well.

“I think a lot of people who have seen this tie expected us to just get to the semi-final,” Robertson told Courier Sport.

“Anybody who was at the game, though, would’ve seen it was far from that.

“So, the fact that we have lost boys for substantial fees from this squad says a lot about the boys who have done what they have to get to this stage.

“We actually started with three 2009s (15 to 16-year-olds) in the team at goalkeeper, centre-back and centre-mid.

“So, that just shows you the level.

“They weren’t in the first, second or third round squads. But they both started the fourth round and they both started on Sunday.

“So, that just shows you the evolution of the squad and the improvements that we’re making all the time.”

Ally inspiration

Ally Graham was among a decent crowd who braved the wet weather at the Regional Performance Centre.

He was back in Dundee and took the chance to watch his former team-mates in action before heading back down to Nottingham.

Seb Lochhead, meanwhile, has got over a knee injury that interrupted his start to life in the Wolves Academy and is starting to settle in at his new club.

Though those two have departed, coach Robertson insists their former team-mates should take inspiration from their big moves to kick on at Dundee.

“It was good to see Ally,” Robertson added.

“This is his age group and he’s obviously still close with the boys.

“When everybody was aware that Ally was leaving, we did say to everybody in the changing room that they’d all played a part in Ally’s journey.

“You’re all on different paths at the moment and you’ll all end up at different levels.

“But it’s not to say that that won’t change in the future because football is such a bizarre industry that just because you maybe don’t get a full-time contract with Dundee doesn’t mean you’re not going to be a better player than somebody that does.

Young Dark Blues players having to fight

“So, it’s great to see them all go through that experience.

“And it’s not all good experiences.

“Then, seeing them be able to produce from themselves the self-awareness, growth and real determination to actually go and achieve something is great.

“Because I don’t think it happens a lot when things are made easy for people.

“I think when people actually have to really go and fight for things and prove their point and prove their worth, then I think that’s when true development really breeds itself.

“I spoke to this group at the start of the season, saying that I feel like it’s the strongest squad of players I’ve worked with and there will have been some really disappointed not to start of the game.

“But everybody has played a part in this cup run.”

Dundee are awaiting news of the draw for the final four.

St Mirren got the better of Queen’s Park on penalties on Sunday, while Livingston face Ross County next Tuesday and Kilmarnock host Montrose three days later.