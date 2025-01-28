Broughty Ferry childminder brings martial art classes by Michael Jackson’s bodyguard to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Broughty Ferry childminder brings martial art classes by Michael Jackson’s bodyguard to Dundee

The pop superstar's former security is a multimillionaire thanks to his martial arts school.

By Ben MacDonald
Matt Fiddes with Ferry childminder Louise.
A Broughty Ferry childminder is bringing martial arts classes from Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard to Dundee.

Matt Fiddes, who claims the pop star’s “tough love mentoring” helped him become a multimillionaire, now runs one of the biggest martial arts schools in the world.

Matt Fiddes Martial Arts classes will start at Fairfield Community Sports Hub on Drumgeith Road on March 7.

Matt Fiddes served as Michael Jackson's bodyguard
Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes is to open a martial arts school in Dundee. Image: PA

Helping Matt expand his empire to Dundee is childminder Louise Fiddes.

Louise has operated Broughty Babies from her home since 2015 and contacted Matt online due to their shared surname.

Louise said: “At the end of 2023, I flew down to England to meet Matt and his team.

“We decided to open Matt Fiddes Martial Arts in the area as I still wanted to work with children.

“Instead of teaching early years children about different subjects in the childminding setting, I knew I would be more fulfilled teaching children self defence skills.

“The classes will prepare children for when they ask their parents to go to the park by themselves or on the bus into town with their friends.”

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard to open martial arts classes

Classes will take place every Friday evening.

They range from the Mighty Matt’s class from ages three to six and junior and adult classes from age seven and above.

Louise also plans on visiting schools in the area to offer a PE lesson with a difference.

She added: “MF Martial Arts works as a network with parents and teachers to keep the children on the right path.

“Although, our classes are not just about martial arts. We teach the children life skills and make the classes fun and enjoyable for all.”

