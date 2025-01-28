Broughty Ferry childminder brings martial art classes by Michael Jackson’s bodyguard to Dundee

A Broughty Ferry childminder is bringing martial arts classes from Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard to Dundee.

Matt Fiddes, who claims the pop star’s “tough love mentoring” helped him become a multimillionaire, now runs one of the biggest martial arts schools in the world.

Matt Fiddes Martial Arts classes will start at Fairfield Community Sports Hub on Drumgeith Road on March 7.

Helping Matt expand his empire to Dundee is childminder Louise Fiddes.

Louise has operated Broughty Babies from her home since 2015 and contacted Matt online due to their shared surname.

Louise said: “At the end of 2023, I flew down to England to meet Matt and his team.

“We decided to open Matt Fiddes Martial Arts in the area as I still wanted to work with children.

“Instead of teaching early years children about different subjects in the childminding setting, I knew I would be more fulfilled teaching children self defence skills.

“The classes will prepare children for when they ask their parents to go to the park by themselves or on the bus into town with their friends.”

Classes will take place every Friday evening.

They range from the Mighty Matt’s class from ages three to six and junior and adult classes from age seven and above.

Louise also plans on visiting schools in the area to offer a PE lesson with a difference.

She added: “MF Martial Arts works as a network with parents and teachers to keep the children on the right path.

“Although, our classes are not just about martial arts. We teach the children life skills and make the classes fun and enjoyable for all.”