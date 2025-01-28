Fife child abuser jailed after describing sick behaviour as ‘having a laugh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife child abuser jailed after describing sick behaviour as ‘having a laugh’

A sheriff was unimpressed by Brian Sallis' comments after he was found guilty.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sallis was found guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife child abuser who described parts of his behaviour as “having a laugh” has been jailed for his appalling crimes.

Brian Sallis was previously convicted by jury of five charges involving four children in Dunfermline.

His offending included sexual assaults, voyeurism, indecent communication and physical assaults.

The 49-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison for sentencing.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Sallis for four years and made a ten-year non-harassment order relating to each of his victims.

Sallis, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was also put on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Sexual offending

Sallis was earlier found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl on various occasions over period of five years from when she was aged eight.

Sallis placed his arms around her body, lay beside her on a bed, forced his hand into her lower clothing, touched and rubbed her private parts, touched her breasts and bottom, and pinched her nipples.

On various occasions when the girl was aged between 13 and 15, Sallis observed her privately showering.

On one occasion he sexually assaulted another girl, then aged 15 or 16, by repeatedly touching her on the body and entering a bathroom she was in.

He communicated indecently on various occasions with a third girl, then aged between 13 and 15, by making sexual comments to her about breasts.

Sallis also assaulted a boy to his injury during an eleven-year period, which began when his victim was aged nine.

He struck him to the body with a belt, on one occasion forced him against a door, squeezed his throat and restricted his breathing, and repeatedly punched him to the face.

Sallis’ offending against all four children spanned a period between 2009 and 2020.

‘Having a laugh’

Sheriff Williamson said Sallis had abused children and highlighted the “serious sexual assault” on a child under the age of 13.

The sheriff said it was difficult to find any mitigating factors based on Sallis’ presentation to social work and at trial.

Sheriff Williamson noted with “considerable alarm” Sallis seemed to describe parts of his behaviour as “quote, ‘having a laugh’.”

The sheriff added: “I have come to the conclusion, given the gravity of offending, there is no alternative but a custodial sentence – and a lengthy one”.

Defence advocate Alan Melvin-Farr suggested alcohol was a major factor which led to Sallis’ offending, though the lawyer made clear this is no excuse.

Mr Melvin-Farr said his client is prepared to complete courses in prison to address both his offending and alcohol problem.

He said Sallis has 26 previous convictions, with six Scottish convictions including a breach of the peace and domestic offences.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Fergus Muldoon. Image: Facebook
Extra jail time for Perth prisoner whose violent strop left guard with glass in…
smashed car windows Milnathort
Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire
kinross dog attack
Owner tells court 'beloved pup' was savaged to death by dogs in Kinross
Bill Ireland
Shoplifter accused of killing Fife security guard at Rejects tells trial: 'I did not…
Steven Greig is accused of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Doctor went to aid of 'murdered' Dundee taxi driver, court hears
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Prison stomper back behind bars
Police on Morgan Street in January 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law accused of extortion and drug dealing after Dundee death
Vimal Verma
Assistant manager jailed for 'terrifying' blaze at Stirlingshire hotel
Corrin Elder
Fife teen who left friend with brain scarring in baseball cap row assault gets…
Daniel Mustard
Illegal driver broke cyclist's shoulder in Brechin crash