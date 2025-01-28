Fife child abuser jailed after describing sick behaviour as ‘having a laugh’

A Fife child abuser who described parts of his behaviour as “having a laugh” has been jailed for his appalling crimes.

Brian Sallis was previously convicted by jury of five charges involving four children in Dunfermline.

His offending included sexual assaults, voyeurism, indecent communication and physical assaults.

The 49-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison for sentencing.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Sallis for four years and made a ten-year non-harassment order relating to each of his victims.

Sallis, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was also put on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Sexual offending

Sallis was earlier found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl on various occasions over period of five years from when she was aged eight.

Sallis placed his arms around her body, lay beside her on a bed, forced his hand into her lower clothing, touched and rubbed her private parts, touched her breasts and bottom, and pinched her nipples.

On various occasions when the girl was aged between 13 and 15, Sallis observed her privately showering.

On one occasion he sexually assaulted another girl, then aged 15 or 16, by repeatedly touching her on the body and entering a bathroom she was in.

He communicated indecently on various occasions with a third girl, then aged between 13 and 15, by making sexual comments to her about breasts.

Sallis also assaulted a boy to his injury during an eleven-year period, which began when his victim was aged nine.

He struck him to the body with a belt, on one occasion forced him against a door, squeezed his throat and restricted his breathing, and repeatedly punched him to the face.

Sallis’ offending against all four children spanned a period between 2009 and 2020.

‘Having a laugh’

Sheriff Williamson said Sallis had abused children and highlighted the “serious sexual assault” on a child under the age of 13.

The sheriff said it was difficult to find any mitigating factors based on Sallis’ presentation to social work and at trial.

Sheriff Williamson noted with “considerable alarm” Sallis seemed to describe parts of his behaviour as “quote, ‘having a laugh’.”

The sheriff added: “I have come to the conclusion, given the gravity of offending, there is no alternative but a custodial sentence – and a lengthy one”.

Defence advocate Alan Melvin-Farr suggested alcohol was a major factor which led to Sallis’ offending, though the lawyer made clear this is no excuse.

Mr Melvin-Farr said his client is prepared to complete courses in prison to address both his offending and alcohol problem.

He said Sallis has 26 previous convictions, with six Scottish convictions including a breach of the peace and domestic offences.

