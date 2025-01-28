Sam Dalby gives contract decision timeline as Dundee United ace opens up on Wrexham recall uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Dalby gives contract decision timeline as Dundee United ace opens up on Wrexham recall uncertainty

Dalby took his tally for the campaign to 11 - and counting.

The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy after a Dundee United goal.
The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy after a United goal. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sam Dalby intends to wait until the end of the season before deciding where his long-term future lies.

The Dundee United loan star further enhanced his growing reputation on Sunday afternoon with a clinical, instinctive finish in the Terrors’ 3-1 defeat against Rangers.

It was his 11th goal of the season since arriving from Wrexham last summer, sending him clear at the summit of the Premiership scoring charts.

While content with him seeing out the campaign at Tannadice, the ambitious Welsh outfit – bankrolled by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlheny – want to keep the player beyond the summer and have tabled an extended contract.

United boss Jim Goodwin, meanwhile, has made no secret of his desire to tie Dalby to a permanent deal.

Add that to several suitors in Scotland and the EFL monitoring him closely, Dalby will have no shortage of options.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener. Image: SNS

Asked when he will make a call on his next move, Dalby said: “I would say not until the end of the season – once this season has finished.

“We’re in a good position in the league and I just want to focus game by game to help my team and try to stay this high up the table.

“A lot of interest at the end of the season would obviously be good but I’m not really looking at that right now.”

Dalby: I didn’t have a clue!

While cool regarding his fate beyond this summer, Dalby admits to a sense of relief that his immediate future is more certain.

The towering frontman has revealed that he was left in the dark regarding whether Wrexham would recall him from a successful stint in Scotland as they seek to bolster their League One promotion push.

So, the news on Friday that Phil Parkinson would not be utilising that break clause was music to his ears.

Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership's top scorer
Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership’s top scorer. Image: SNS

“I tried not to think about it (the possibility of a recall), but it’s something that maybe, subconsciously, I have been,” he continued.

“I literally had no idea what was happening. Wrexham didn’t really give me much of a clue.

“So, I’m just happy to be here. United have welcomed me with open arms; the staff, the fans and all the players have been really good to me.

I know I’m definitely staying here for the rest of the season, and I can focus on every game that we’re going into.”

Cause for optimism

Dalby may have rippled the net after four goalless outings, but the outcome against Rangers was less than satisfying as efforts by Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper and Cyriel Dessers sealed the points for the visitors.

Nevertheless, Dalby is retaining perspective after a performance in which United hit the post THREE times – albeit Kai Fotheringham was flagged offside for his effort – and forced several good stops from Jack Butland.

And he reckons that display – allied with the fact the Tangerines have already taken points off Celtic and Rangers this term – can only bode well for an eventual top six campaign.

Dundee United striker Sam Dalby's header strikes the post against Rangers
Sam Dalby’s header strikes the post. Image: SNS

“Rangers have a lot of quality in their team and, although the result was disappointing in the moment, we can definitely take some good things away from what we did on Sunday,” added Dalby.

“We want to get after teams and make them feel uncomfortable. I feel like we did that against Rangers, especially in the first half. And we did it in the second half against Celtic the other week. That’s something that we’ve improved on.

“It gives you plenty of confidence going into the remainder of the season that you can keep doing it, especially when you know that the league splits and it will just be games against the big boys.

“If we can get in there (the top six, post-split), we’re confident of holding our own and getting results like we’ve done a couple of times this season.”

