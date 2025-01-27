5 Dundee United talking points: The defining moment of Rangers defeat and 2 men Tangerines NEED back

Dundee United fell to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers at Tannadice on Sunday.

The Tangerines opened the scoring through Sam Dalby – his 11th goal of the season taking him clear at the summit of the scoring charts – but saw their lead cancelled out by Mohamed Diomande’s stunner.

Efforts by Robin Propper and Cyriel Dessers secured the three points for the Light Blues, while the Terrors hit the post THREE times, albeit Kai Fotheringham’s shot was flagged for offside.

There was late controversy when Diomande was harshly dismissed by referee Nick Walsh for flicking a hand towards Kevin Holt.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

A flying start

Dundee United’s penchant for a slow start has been noted of late, albeit it has rarely been a problem when the Terrors have so regularly picked up points in the second 45 minutes of games.

Prior to the visit of Rangers, Jim Goodwin’s side had only scored one first half goal in their previous 11 fixtures.

However, a bold team selection – effectively fielding a 4-4-2 with Dalby and Ruari Paton leading the line – and attacking outlook saw the Tangerines go for the jugular from the outset.

By the time Dalby gave United the lead after 20 minutes, they had already struck the post and forced Jack Butland into a superb save to deny Luca Stephenson.

The Rangers keeper would later make a point-blank save from a Fotheringham header.

The first half statistics would show United bettering the Gers’ xG by 0.71 to 0.45, with two “big chances” to zero. But for a moment of magic by Diomande, the hosts would have had something to hold onto after the break.

The defining moment: Propper makes it 2-1

There was no shortage of action at Tannadice; goals, big saves, a red card and the woodwork being struck.

However, the defining moment in the contest was Propper’s goal.

Not just because it gave the visitors the lead, but because it allowed the Light Blues to play the game on THEIR terms.

Rangers have been at their best this season when there have been spaces to exploit. Some admirable Europa League exploits and a fine 3-0 victory over Celtic were characterised by breaking swiftly and taking advantage of wide spaces.

When United were forced to chase a deficit, it became that sort of game – and ultimately Rangers were deserved winners.

Phillipe Clement’s men won the midfield battle in the second period and the Tangerines had no answer for the excellent Hamza Igamane, who dropped into deeper positions, overloaded the engine room, and generally caused havoc.

The fact Propper’s goal was so avoidable will infuriate Goodwin, with United right-back Ryan Strain leaving Propper unmarked in the box to instead help Glenn Middleton close down Ianis Hagi.

And that’s before one even considers the fortuitous deflection off Kevin Holt.

Dundee United certainty a weight off Dalby’s shoulders

Dalby played like a man benefiting from the weight of the world being lifted from his shoulders.

While anxious Arabs were nervous about the prospect of his loan spell from Wrexham being curtailed, it is worth sparing a thought for the player himself; the lines of communication from north Wales were no clearer to him.

Whether that played a part in uncharacteristically quiet showings against St Mirren and Dundee – by no means bad; just subdued – only he will know.

But Dalby was back on the scoresheet on Sunday, producing an instinctive finish to break the deadlock.

That came mere minutes after his towering header struck the post. Dalby also killed a looping ball in the Rangers penalty area in the second period and, surrounded by three men, managed to warm the palms of Jack Butland.

He was a persistent nuisance and goal threat.

Dalby’s personal xG of 0.52 was the highest on the pitch; as were his stats for duels won (10), and shots in the box (four). Only Ianis Hagi (nine) had more touches in the opposition box than Dalby’s tally of eight.

It would, however, be disingenuous to brush over the fact that Dalby’s sloppy concession of possession allowed Rangers to break and score the third goal – albeit a player losing the ball 70 yards from his own box cannot be entirely blamed.

Haste ye back, Docherty and Sibbald

United need Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald back.

Both players are “a week or two” away from being in contention, Goodwin confirmed on Sunday, and will provide crucial midfield depth.

Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson were not bad against Rangers – albeit it wasn’t one of the latter’s more impactful outings – but that pair have been asked to play a hell of a lot of football in recent months.

Lewis Fiorini and David Babunski were on the bench, but neither are natural grafters; both have an eye for a pass and want to go forward.

With Richard Odada out of the picture for the moment (surely a candidate for a loan move before the transfer deadline passes) Goodwin desperately needs Sibbald’s energy and endeavour, and Docherty’s poise, passing and positioning.

Both men would have made a real difference as Rangers started to exert their grip on the game on Sunday.

A missed opportunity – but also a let-off…and the chase is on

Goodwin described the reverse as “a missed opportunity” considering Aberdeen and Motherwell losing and Hibs only drawing at Ross County on Saturday. An chance to go five points clear of the Dons in third place was spurned.

That is undoubtedly true.

However, in the cold light of day, it is also a let-off.

United have ticked off another Premiership fixture against one of the Glasgow two without any of their rivals making up ground on them. No serious damage done.

That won’t always be the case. Logic dictates that Aberdeen’s malaise won’t be indefinite; Hibs are building momentum; St Mirren are on a high after their trip to Pittodrie; even Hearts are worth keeping an eye on.

So, United need to get back to winning ways at Kilmarnock next weekend.