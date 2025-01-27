5 Dundee United talking points: The defining moment of Rangers defeat and 2 men Tangerines NEED back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee United talking points: The defining moment of Rangers defeat and 2 men Tangerines NEED back

Jim Goodwin's men saw a superb first 35 minutes ultimately count for nothing.

Robin Propper celebrates the goal that changed the style of the contest completely.
Propper celebrates the goal that changed the style of the contest completely. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United fell to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers at Tannadice on Sunday.

The Tangerines opened the scoring through Sam Dalby – his 11th goal of the season taking him clear at the summit of the scoring charts – but saw their lead cancelled out by Mohamed Diomande’s stunner.

Efforts by Robin Propper and Cyriel Dessers secured the three points for the Light Blues, while the Terrors hit the post THREE times, albeit Kai Fotheringham’s shot was flagged for offside.

There was late controversy when Diomande was harshly dismissed by referee Nick Walsh for flicking a hand towards Kevin Holt.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

A flying start

Dundee United’s penchant for a slow start has been noted of late, albeit it has rarely been a problem when the Terrors have so regularly picked up points in the second 45 minutes of games.

Prior to the visit of Rangers, Jim Goodwin’s side had only scored one first half goal in their previous 11 fixtures.

Dundee United striker Sam Dalby's header strikes the post against Rangers
Sam Dalby’s header strikes the post. Image: SNS

However, a bold team selection – effectively fielding a 4-4-2 with Dalby and Ruari Paton leading the line – and attacking outlook saw the Tangerines go for the jugular from the outset.

By the time Dalby gave United the lead after 20 minutes, they had already struck the post and forced Jack Butland into a superb save to deny Luca Stephenson.

The Rangers keeper would later make a point-blank save from a Fotheringham header.

The first half statistics would show United bettering the Gers’ xG by 0.71 to 0.45, with two “big chances” to zero. But for a moment of magic by Diomande, the hosts would have had something to hold onto after the break.

The defining moment: Propper makes it 2-1

There was no shortage of action at Tannadice; goals, big saves, a red card and the woodwork being struck.

However, the defining moment in the contest was Propper’s goal.

Rangers players celebrate Robin Propper's strike
Rangers players celebrate Propper’s strike. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Not just because it gave the visitors the lead, but because it allowed the Light Blues to play the game on THEIR terms.

Rangers have been at their best this season when there have been spaces to exploit. Some admirable Europa League exploits and a fine 3-0 victory over Celtic were characterised by breaking swiftly and taking advantage of wide spaces.

When United were forced to chase a deficit, it became that sort of game – and ultimately Rangers were deserved winners.

Phillipe Clement’s men won the midfield battle in the second period and the Tangerines had no answer for the excellent Hamza Igamane, who dropped into deeper positions, overloaded the engine room, and generally caused havoc.

Rangers' Hamza Igamane at Tannadice
Rangers’ Hamza Igamane was superb for the visitors. Image: SNS

The fact Propper’s goal was so avoidable will infuriate Goodwin, with United right-back Ryan Strain leaving Propper unmarked in the box to instead help Glenn Middleton close down Ianis Hagi.

And that’s before one even considers the fortuitous deflection off Kevin Holt.

Dundee United certainty a weight off Dalby’s shoulders

Dalby played like a man benefiting from the weight of the world being lifted from his shoulders.

While anxious Arabs were nervous about the prospect of his loan spell from Wrexham being curtailed, it is worth sparing a thought for the player himself; the lines of communication from north Wales were no clearer to him.

Whether that played a part in uncharacteristically quiet showings against St Mirren and Dundee – by no means bad; just subdued – only he will know.

Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership's top scorer
Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership’s top scorer. Image: SNS

But Dalby was back on the scoresheet on Sunday, producing an instinctive finish to break the deadlock.

That came mere minutes after his towering header struck the post. Dalby also killed a looping ball in the Rangers penalty area in the second period and, surrounded by three men, managed to warm the palms of Jack Butland.

He was a persistent nuisance and goal threat.

Dalby’s personal xG of 0.52 was the highest on the pitch; as were his stats for duels won (10), and shots in the box (four). Only Ianis Hagi (nine) had more touches in the opposition box than Dalby’s tally of eight.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener. Image: SNS

It would, however, be disingenuous to brush over the fact that Dalby’s sloppy concession of possession allowed Rangers to break and score the third goal – albeit a player losing the ball 70 yards from his own box cannot be entirely blamed.

Haste ye back, Docherty and Sibbald

United need Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald back.

Both players are “a week or two” away from being in contention, Goodwin confirmed on Sunday, and will provide crucial midfield depth.

Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson were not bad against Rangers – albeit it wasn’t one of the latter’s more impactful outings – but that pair have been asked to play a hell of a lot of football in recent months.

Craig Sibbald will be as good as a new signing after three months on the sidelines following ankle surgery
Sibbald will be as good as a new signing after three months on the sidelines following ankle surgery. Image: SNS

Lewis Fiorini and David Babunski were on the bench, but neither are natural grafters; both have an eye for a pass and want to go forward.

With Richard Odada out of the picture for the moment (surely a candidate for a loan move before the transfer deadline passes) Goodwin desperately needs Sibbald’s energy and endeavour, and Docherty’s poise, passing and positioning.

Both men would have made a real difference as Rangers started to exert their grip on the game on Sunday.

A missed opportunity – but also a let-off…and the chase is on

Goodwin described the reverse as “a missed opportunity” considering Aberdeen and Motherwell losing and Hibs only drawing at Ross County on Saturday. An chance to go five points clear of the Dons in third place was spurned.

That is undoubtedly true.

However, in the cold light of day, it is also a let-off.

Jim Goodwin saw his United side come out on the losing side on Sunday
Goodwin saw his United side come out on the losing side on Sunday. Image: SNS

United have ticked off another Premiership fixture against one of the Glasgow two without any of their rivals making up ground on them. No serious damage done.

That won’t always be the case. Logic dictates that Aberdeen’s malaise won’t be indefinite; Hibs are building momentum; St Mirren are on a high after their trip to Pittodrie; even Hearts are worth keeping an eye on.

So, United need to get back to winning ways at Kilmarnock next weekend.

Dundee United slipped to defeat despite creating a host of fine chances against Rangers
Conversation