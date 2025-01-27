EXCLUSIVE: Scott Robertson hails ‘really exciting group’ as Dundee youngsters book Youth Cup semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Robertson hails ‘really exciting group’ as Dundee youngsters book Youth Cup semi-final spot

The Dark Blues U/18s defeated Banks O' Dee at RPC after a hard-fought encounter.

Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee’s future is an “exciting” one insists development boss Scott Robertson after the Dark Blues U/18 side booked their place in the last four of the Scottish Youth Cup.

The youngsters defeated Banks O’ Dee 2-0 in the quarter final at a soaked Regional Performance Centre on Sunday afternoon.

It was a hard-fought win in wet and windy conditions with a good crowd braving the weather.

The Aberdeen outfit proved a tough opponent but eventually the Dark Blues broke through late in the second half.

Chase Scott takes on Banks O' Dee at RPC as Dundee U/18s ran out 2-0 winners. Image: David Young
Chase Scott takes on Banks O’ Dee at RPC as Dundee U/18s ran out 2-0 winners. Image: David Young

Sub Leo Howett cut the ball across for central defender Louis Gray to fire home from close range.

The hosts survived a late flurry in their own box before Luca Rennie broke clear in stoppage time to book a semi-final spot for his team with a well-taken goal.

“I knew it would be hard,” former Scotland international Robertson said.

“Banks O’ Dee are in the quarter-final on merit. They’re organised, hard-working and have a real threat.

“They knocked out St Johnstone and Partick Thistle in previous rounds.

Scott Robertson has left his assistant manager position at Forfar to full concentrate on developing the next generation of talent at Dundee.
Dundee’s head of football development Scott Robertson. Image: David Young

“So I knew they were going to be really tough.

“I said to the boys at the end that it’s an easy game to lose, a very hard game to win.

“We did well to get the goal and then there was a late push from them. It felt like a good minute where the ball wouldn’t leave our box.

“Thankfully, we came out on the right side of it and got a goal at the death to put it to bed.”

Exciting

It has been some time since Dundee were in the final four of the Scottish Youth Cup.

And Robertson is full of praise for the quality of his young side.

“It’s exciting,” he added.

“Derek Souter was in the dugout today, goalkeeper coach. I think the last time we got to a semi-final, he was actually in the goal for the U/18s. That shows you how long it was.

“It is a big thing.

Louis Gray
Louis Gray (right) grabbed the opening goal. Image: David Young

“I think it’s a signal of what I’ve been preaching for the last four or five years of how good these boys can actually be.

“And I actually looked back this week, the last squad I had in the quarter-final was three seasons ago and there’s five boys still at the club from that squad. One of them is Luke Graham and he’s now in the first-team squad.

“Obviously, we all know that’s what these things are about, developing players for the first-team.

“I look at this squad and I think hopefully going to be at least two or three that will be in and around the first-team in three seasons’ time.

Dundee U/18s captain Josh Mitchell put in a strong show in the middle of midfield. Image: David Young
Dundee U/18s captain Josh Mitchell put in a strong show in the middle of midfield. Image: David Young

“I genuinely believe that the squad I’m working with now is the strongest I’ve worked with.

“We’ve obviously lost a couple from the group that started with two boys leaving for exciting opportunities in Seb Lochhead to Wolves and Ally Graham to Nottingham Forest. But the guys that are coming up underneath them are just as exciting.

“We had Ryan Bland, Travis Boyd and Jamie Whitton all on the bench, having already played for the U/16s on Sunday. But they’re there on merit and, if needed, I would have absolutely no doubt of calling upon them.

“It’s a really, really exciting group.”

Conversation