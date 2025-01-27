Illegal driver broke cyclist’s shoulder in Brechin crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Illegal driver broke cyclist’s shoulder in Brechin crash

Daniel Mustard did not have a licence or insurance when he caused the collision.

By Ross Gardiner
Daniel Mustard
Daniel Mustard. Image: Facebook

An uninsured and licence-less driver from Brechin left a cyclist nursing a broken shoulder after a crash

Daniel Mustard, 33, returned to the dock to be sentenced, having previously admitted a string of traffic offences.

Having not indicated at a mini-roundabout in his hometown, he collided with a cyclist and was then caught driving illegally again the next day.

Mustard – who is still unable to drive lawfully – was banned from the road for two years.

His offending was labelled “ridiculous” by an unimpressed sheriff at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Thrown from bike

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova said the cyclist had approached the mini-roundabout on North Esk Road in Brechin at around 3pm.

“It was clear he was in the correct lane.

“A motor car driven by the accused attended, with the intention of turning right.

“The complainer took some evasive action and swerved to his right.

“He collided with the front offside of the accused’s car, which caused him to be thrown from his bicycle.

“There was a civillian driving immediately behind the accused.

“It was that person’s recollection that the accused failed to indicate that he was turning right.”

Ms Apostalova explained the cyclist suffered a fractured shoulder blade.

BMW confiscated

Mustard, of Montrose Street in Brechin, admitted causing serious injury to by driving carelessly on August 27 in 2023.

He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance that day, and again the following day in a different vehicle on the A935.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said his client, formerly of Perth has “a pretty limited record”.

“He’s someone who’s got a mild learning disability.

“He shouldn’t have been driving at all.

“He’s advising the vehicle was bought by him for him with a view to learning to drive.

“That roundabout has caught out a number of motorists over the years. It is a notorious spot in the local area.

“The BMW was taken by the police. It wasn’t returned to him.”

Caught again

The solicitor continued: “In relation to the second incident, he is reporting he was in the company of other persons and someone became unwell.

“He felt under some pressure to drive the vehicle..”

Sheriff Paul Ralph ordered Mustard to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from the road for two years.

The sheriff said: “It’s ridiculous behaviour by you, getting behind the wheel injuring a man on his bike going about his business.

“But then you think it’s okay to get behind the wheel the next day, all without insurance or a licence?”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

