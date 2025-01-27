Illegal driver broke cyclist’s shoulder in Brechin crash

An uninsured and licence-less driver from Brechin left a cyclist nursing a broken shoulder after a crash

Daniel Mustard, 33, returned to the dock to be sentenced, having previously admitted a string of traffic offences.

Having not indicated at a mini-roundabout in his hometown, he collided with a cyclist and was then caught driving illegally again the next day.

Mustard – who is still unable to drive lawfully – was banned from the road for two years.

His offending was labelled “ridiculous” by an unimpressed sheriff at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Thrown from bike

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova said the cyclist had approached the mini-roundabout on North Esk Road in Brechin at around 3pm.

“It was clear he was in the correct lane.

“A motor car driven by the accused attended, with the intention of turning right.

“The complainer took some evasive action and swerved to his right.

“He collided with the front offside of the accused’s car, which caused him to be thrown from his bicycle.

“There was a civillian driving immediately behind the accused.

“It was that person’s recollection that the accused failed to indicate that he was turning right.”

Ms Apostalova explained the cyclist suffered a fractured shoulder blade.

BMW confiscated

Mustard, of Montrose Street in Brechin, admitted causing serious injury to by driving carelessly on August 27 in 2023.

He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance that day, and again the following day in a different vehicle on the A935.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said his client, formerly of Perth has “a pretty limited record”.

“He’s someone who’s got a mild learning disability.

“He shouldn’t have been driving at all.

“He’s advising the vehicle was bought by him for him with a view to learning to drive.

“That roundabout has caught out a number of motorists over the years. It is a notorious spot in the local area.

“The BMW was taken by the police. It wasn’t returned to him.”

Caught again

The solicitor continued: “In relation to the second incident, he is reporting he was in the company of other persons and someone became unwell.

“He felt under some pressure to drive the vehicle..”

Sheriff Paul Ralph ordered Mustard to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from the road for two years.

The sheriff said: “It’s ridiculous behaviour by you, getting behind the wheel injuring a man on his bike going about his business.

“But then you think it’s okay to get behind the wheel the next day, all without insurance or a licence?”

