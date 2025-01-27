Fife teen who left friend with brain scarring in baseball cap row assault gets community service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife teen who left friend with brain scarring in baseball cap row assault gets community service

Corrin Elder's assault caused his victim to fall back and strike his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious.

By Jamie McKenzie
Corrin Elder
Corrin Elder at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife teenager who left his former friend with brain scarring after punching him twice in an assault over his mum’s baseball cap has been given community service.

Corrin Elder’s assault caused his victim to fall back and strike his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious outside shops in Peploe Drive, Glenrothes, on June 24 last year.

The male was given CPR by a passing off-duty NHS worker when they noticed he had blood coming from his ear and mouth and had stopped breathing.

He sustained multiple fractures to his head and is now more susceptible to seizures as a result of brain scarring, resulting in his driving licence being revoked.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard there had been previous acrimony between the pair about the victim apparently taking Elder’s mother’s expensive baseball cap and trying to sell it online.

The 18-year-old appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault to his victim’s severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life.

Sentencing reasons

Defence lawyer David Bell said although the level of violence involved was not extreme, the consequences were “significant,” and remorseful Elder “utterly regrets” his victim suffered injuries.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, the solicitor highlighted the first offender – then-17 – had “not gone out looking for trouble”.

He said: “I ask the court to view this as an isolated incident”.

Sheriff Robert More told Elder he has to weigh the criminality involved – a two-punch assault – and the consequences for the victim.

Imposing 240 hours of unpaid work, he said: “Having regard to age and capacity for rehabilitation I consider there is an alternative to detention which can be readily identified.”

The sheriff said unpaid work would be “quite onerous” given Elder is in full-time employment in the construction industry, adding: “It’s a direct alternative to a sentence of detention”.

Lasting impact of assault

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court previously the assault victim and his friends had been at Styx nightclub in Glenrothes and were going to a shop to buy alcohol for a party.

Elder arrived by chance and witnesses saw him walk up to the male “without warning” and twice punch him to the face.

Mr Hay continued: “There was an NHS worker who had purchased a takeaway meal and was immediately on the scene and noticed (the victim) had blood coming from his mouth and ear and was not breathing at that point in time and had to perform CPR.

“Thankfully, he was brought back round and then taken away in an ambulance.

“Apparently this altercation revolved around an expensive baseball cap.”

The fiscal depute said the victim was taken to Victoria Hospital but had to be transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following a CT scan.

A full medical examination identified brain injuries and fractures to the skull, temple and around the eyes.

Surgery was not needed but he was kept in hospital for five days.

The court heard he suffered a seizure a few days after being discharged – the first of his life.

Mr Hay said a neurologist confirmed “this matter has left the complainer impaired”.

The fiscal depute added: “He has got scarring on the brain which means he is now more susceptible to seizures and his driving licence was revoked as a result of that.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daniel Mustard
Illegal driver broke cyclist's shoulder in Brechin crash
Kenneth Douglas
Axe-wielding thug held girlfriend prisoner in Perth flat
Leanne Ellington
Shoplifter asks for prison after Dundee Tesco needle stab 'promise'
Morrison's Perth
Thug broke beggar's wrist in assault outside Perth supermarket
Nunchuk
Fife stone mason had nunchuck because neighbours' noise kept him 'awake for 5 days'
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Abuser from Dundee who thrust thumbs into girlfriend's eyes is spared jail
Glasgow High Court exterior
Attacker raped young teenager in Stirling
Forfar Sheriff Court
Angus drug mule's sentence extended for tackling debt with more dealing
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 10 out of 10 for honesty
Edinburgh High Court
Father and son guilty of raping 16-year-old in Perthshire