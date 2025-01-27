Care round-up: Dundee nursery improves and praise for Angus homeless accommodation

A Dundee nursery has improved and homeless accommodation in Angus has been praised for its “very good standard” in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Rugrats Private Day Nursery, Dundee

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – Not assessed

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – Not assessed

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 5

Setting – 4

Inspection Date

December 10

Inspectors found that children had opportunities to lead their play at the Dundee nursery.

Additionally, the watchdog praised the “very good”, staff team who helped children feel loved, safe and secure at the service.

They also highlighted improvements at the nursery, which had met all requirements previously made by inspectors.

This included developing children’s personal plans to meet their welfare and development needs.

ASC The Grange, Perth

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

Inspection Date

December 11

Officials found several improvements during a follow-up inspection of the care home for adults with learning disabilities.

They previously issued requirements after finding that safer recruitment guidance was not always followed.

Additionally, they ordered the care home to ensure people’s finances are managed and protected in line with legislation.

The latest report says the service improved staffing levels and a deputy manager is now in post.

Caskieberran Out of School Club, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Inspection Date

December 11

Inspectors found that children enjoyed good-quality play and learning experiences where they could be creative and imaginative.

Additionally, they highlighted the warm, kind and caring support from staff at the out-of-school club.

Three areas for improvement identified during the last inspection had all been met.

However, they said children would benefit from having access to a better range of open-ended resources for play that would stimulate their curiosity and problem-solving skills, both indoors and outdoors.

Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – Not assessed

Leadership – 3

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – 4

Inspection date

January 8

Providing short-term accommodation for homeless adults on behalf of Angus Council, inspectors found that people were very happy with the support they received.

They said the accommodation was well maintained and of a “very good standard”.

Staff were praised for having very good relationships with people using the service, and felt well supported.

Inspectors noted that managers should consider introducing tools to help

provide an overview of key processes such as staff training, supervision, annual reviews, quality of documentation and feedback from all stakeholders.

Balbeggie Primary School Nursery, Perth

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – 4

Setting – Not assessed

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

Setting – 5

Inspection date

December 10

Inspectors found “significant strengths” in aspects of the care provided at Balbeggie Primary School Nursery.

They said children were well nurtured and cared for and benefited from effective personal planning.

Staff were praised for creating a positive atmosphere and working closely with parents to support children.

The management team were also praised for being well-organised and having a strong quality assurance system in place.

One parent told Inspectors: “All the staff in the nursery are fantastic, they have taken the time to get to know my child, nothing is ever too much of an ask, and they go out of their way to make sure my child is happy and feels content going in.”

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.