Care round-up: Dundee nursery improves and praise for Angus homeless accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Care round-up: Dundee nursery improves and praise for Angus homeless accommodation

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
Care round up Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar.
Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson

A Dundee nursery has improved and homeless accommodation in Angus has been praised for its “very good standard” in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Rugrats Private Day Nursery, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – Not assessed
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – 4

Inspection Date 

  • December 10
Rugrats nursery Dundee
Rugrats Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors found that children had opportunities to lead their play at the Dundee nursery.

Additionally, the watchdog praised the “very good”, staff team who helped children feel loved, safe and secure at the service.

They also highlighted improvements at the nursery, which had met all requirements previously made by inspectors.

This included developing children’s personal plans to meet their welfare and development needs.

ASC The Grange, Perth

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

Inspection Date 

  • December 11

Officials found several improvements during a follow-up inspection of the care home for adults with learning disabilities.

They previously issued requirements after finding that safer recruitment guidance was not always followed.

Additionally, they ordered the care home to ensure people’s finances are managed and protected in line with legislation.

The latest report says the service improved staffing levels and a deputy manager is now in post.

Caskieberran Out of School Club, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning –  3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4

Inspection Date 

  • December 11
Caskieberran Primary School, Glenrothes
Caskieberran Primary School, Glenrothes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Inspectors found that children enjoyed good-quality play and learning experiences where they could be creative and imaginative.

Additionally, they highlighted the warm, kind and caring support from staff at the out-of-school club.

Three areas for improvement identified during the last inspection had all been met.

However, they said children would benefit from having access to a better range of open-ended resources for play that would stimulate their curiosity and problem-solving skills, both indoors and outdoors.

Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – Not assessed
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

  • January 8

Providing short-term accommodation for homeless adults on behalf of Angus Council, inspectors found that people were very happy with the support they received.

They said the accommodation was well maintained and of a “very good standard”.

Staff were praised for having very good relationships with people using the service, and felt well supported.

Inspectors noted that managers should consider introducing tools to help
provide an overview of key processes such as staff training, supervision, annual reviews, quality of documentation and feedback from all stakeholders.

Balbeggie Primary School Nursery, Perth

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning –  4
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – 5

Inspection date

  • December 10
Balbeggie Primary School.
Balbeggie Primary School. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Inspectors found “significant strengths” in aspects of the care provided at Balbeggie Primary School Nursery.

They said children were well nurtured and cared for and benefited from effective personal planning.

Staff were praised for creating a positive atmosphere and working closely with parents to support children.

The management team were also praised for being well-organised and having a strong quality assurance system in place.

One parent told Inspectors: “All the staff in the nursery are fantastic, they have taken the time to get to know my child, nothing is ever too much of an ask, and they go out of their way to make sure my child is happy and feels content going in.”

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Community Centre.
Arbroath Community Council on collision course with local authority in latest chapter of community…
A damaged tyre on the side of the northbound A90 carriageway, north of the A935 Brechin turn-off..
'Carnage' on A90 near Brechin as potholes cause breakdowns and car damage
Daniel Mustard
Illegal driver broke cyclist's shoulder in Brechin crash
Councillor Beth Whiteside will lead a new committee which will decide on projects including Brechin's recovery from Storm Babet. Image: DC Thomson
7 major challenges facing new Angus Council housing committee as it meets for first…
8
This flat is located near Brechin Town Centre. Image: Wardhaugh Property
7 homes on the market in Angus for less than £70k
Angus mental health therapist Kathleen Kettles has supported people around the globe over more than two decades. Image: Pat Latimer
How Angus therapist Kathleen is helping a worldwide clientele
A ScotRail train at Perth Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn
Forfar Sheriff Court
Angus drug mule's sentence extended for tackling debt with more dealing
Jack from Anytime Man and Van Angus (left), and John Thomas from JTM Gardens. Image: JTM Gardens
Landscaping company offers to clear fallen Storm Eowyn trees within '50-mile radius' of Arbroath
2
Stagecoach bus.
Double-decker bus crashes into Angus field during Storm Eowyn chaos

Conversation