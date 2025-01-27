VIDEO: Out-of-control dogs spark fears beloved Dunfermline peacocks ‘could die’

Dog owners visiting Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park have been urged to keep their pets on leads amid fears that the town’s beloved peacocks could die from an attack.

It follows video from Sunday showing loose dogs causing panic among peacocks.

As a result wardens at the park have issued a plea to dog owners.

There have been free-roaming peacocks in the park for nearly 120 years.

In 2021, Xander, a two-year-old peacock, died after being chased by a dog in the park.

He broke his neck when he flew into a glass partition at the Peacock Rooms Cafe.

Assistant warden for the peacocks at the park, Carlyn Cane, said: “I don’t know how often we have to tell dog owners to keep their pets on the lead in the park.

“It appears we still need to raise more awareness among owners.

“Two dogs were off the lead in the park on Sunday and were chasing the peacocks causing panic.

“Dogs don’t need to attack a peacock to cause it to die.

“The birds will always be spooked if they are chased, even if the dog is ‘just playing’ and they can fly into things in fright and die.

“They also have little hearts, so the fright can cause them to die as well.

“I don’t want to have to pick up the body of a dead peacock I love because a dog has been let off the lead.

“It happened in 2021 and it could happen again.”

Public asked to keep dogs on leads at Pittencrieff Park

Carlyn says that Fife Council promised in September last year that signs would be installed in the park telling people to keep their dogs on leads.

She said: “We are asking people to help us out by obeying the instruction while we wait for the signs to be made.”

There are currently 20 peacocks at the park, with 11 of these roaming free.

Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks were awarded the Freedom of the City last August.

The honour recognised the importance of the birds, which have roamed the parks and streets since they were introduced by philanthropist Henry Beveridge after a trip to India in 1905.

While they’re based in Pittencrieff Park, they are often seen wandering alongside shoppers on the High Street.

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.