VIDEO: Out-of-control dogs spark fears beloved Dunfermline peacocks ‘could die’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Out-of-control dogs spark fears beloved Dunfermline peacocks ‘could die’

A video shows the peacocks being chased by two dogs at Pittencrieff Park.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Dog owners visiting Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park have been urged to keep their pets on leads amid fears that the town’s beloved peacocks could die from an attack.

It follows video from Sunday showing loose dogs causing panic among peacocks.

As a result wardens at the park have issued a plea to dog owners.

There have been free-roaming peacocks in the park for nearly 120 years.

Fears a peacock could die if chased by dogs in Dunfermline park

In 2021, Xander, a two-year-old peacock, died after being chased by a dog in the park.

He broke his neck when he flew into a glass partition at the Peacock Rooms Cafe.

Carlyn Cane with a peacock a the park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Assistant warden for the peacocks at the park, Carlyn Cane, said: “I don’t know how often we have to tell dog owners to keep their pets on the lead in the park.

“It appears we still need to raise more awareness among owners.

“Two dogs were off the lead in the park on Sunday and were chasing the peacocks causing panic.

Pittencrieff peacock house and cafe. Image: Fife Council

“Dogs don’t need to attack a peacock to cause it to die.

“The birds will always be spooked if they are chased, even if the dog is ‘just playing’ and they can fly into things in fright and die.

“They also have little hearts, so the fright can cause them to die as well.

“I don’t want to have to pick up the body of a dead peacock I love because a dog has been let off the lead.

“It happened in 2021 and it could happen again.”

Public asked to keep dogs on leads at Pittencrieff Park

Carlyn says that Fife Council promised in September last year that signs would be installed in the park telling people to keep their dogs on leads.

She said: “We are asking people to help us out by obeying the instruction while we wait for the signs to be made.”

There are currently 20 peacocks at the park, with 11 of these roaming free.

Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks were awarded the Freedom of the City last August.

Dunfermline peacocks receive freedom of the city
Fife Provost Jim Leishman presented the Freedom of the City of Dunfermline to the Pittencrieff Park peacocks. Pictured with Suzi Ross, left, and Carlyn Cane. Image: Fife Council

The honour recognised the importance of the birds, which have roamed the parks and streets since they were introduced by philanthropist Henry Beveridge after a trip to India in 1905.

While they’re based in Pittencrieff Park, they are often seen wandering alongside shoppers on the High Street.

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

Care round up Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar.
Care round-up: Dundee nursery improves and praise for Angus homeless accommodation
Corrin Elder
Fife teen who left friend with brain scarring in baseball cap row assault gets…
Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell is a supporter of the Dunfermline to Alloa rail link campaign
Has Talgo factory decision derailed Dunfermline to Alloa and Stirling rail link dream?
Emergency services were called out to Leven Beach. Image:
Man rescued from Firth of Forth at Leven Beach
Talgo selected Longannet for its factory but has now pulled out
Disappointment as Talgo drops plan for £40m Fife train factory
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review
NHS Fife bosses explain figures revealing patient stuck in hospital for seven years
The two car collision happened on Carnock Road near Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Two injured in two-car crash on A907 near Dunfermline
A ScotRail train at Perth Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn
Robert Motion stands next to a tree which collapsed next to his home in Markinch.
Markinch pensioner's escape after '100ft' fir tree he planted in 1970s almost destroys his…
Storm Eowyn damage at the Scottish Deer Centre in Fife
Fife's Scottish Deer Centre 'hit harder than anticipated' during Storm Eowyn
2

Conversation