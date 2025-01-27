‘Carnage’ on A90 near Brechin as potholes cause breakdowns and car damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Carnage’ on A90 near Brechin as potholes cause breakdowns and car damage

'There were six cars all on the hard shoulder with punctures.'

By Ben MacDonald & Lindsey Hamilton
A damaged tyre on the side of the northbound A90 carriageway, north of the A935 Brechin turn-off..
A damaged tyre on the side of the northbound A90 carriageway, north of the A935 Brechin turn-off. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Potholes described as “mammoth” have reportedly been causing breakdowns and damaging cars on the A90 near Brechin.

Several broken-down cars were spotted near the A935 turn-off on Monday morning.

And witnesses say the vehicles that had come to a halt on the northbound carriageway had visible tyre and wheel damage.

One driver said: “I saw two mammoth potholes at the Brechin slip road on the outside lane.

“I was able to avoid them because I was aware something was happening.

“However, there were six cars all on the hard shoulder with punctures when I passed.

“It’s carnage and could be really dangerous.

“Certainly a lot of damage has been caused to cars by these potholes.”

Drivers enraged by potholes on A90 near Brechin

The driver added: “They are clearly where previous repairs have been made because they were perfect squares.”

Another driver shared their anger about the trunk road’s potholes in a comment on a Facebook post by Fubar.

Tell-tale signs of the damage caused by potholes. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

She said: “I hit a massive pothole on the A90 near Laurencekirk last year. It was pitch dark.

“Quite a few folk hit it, and some cars were absolutely mangled.

“I was able to drive on but had a massive repair bill, with the suspension damaged. I’ve been chasing Amey for months and they deny all liability.

“It’s absolutely enraging.”

Courier reporter witnesses ‘shock state of Angus trunk road

The Courier reporter Lindsey Hamilton visited the scene at around 11.45am on Monday.

“By the time I got there the affected cars had been cleared away but there was still evidence of the ‘carnage’ in the damaged tyres left behind in a layby just after the affected section,” she said.

The patchy surface is visible from a bridge above the A90. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“However, what I saw for myself was the very poor state of almost the entire length of the Brechin bypass.

“The road is in a shocking state.

“I didn’t see the two potholes that seemed to cause the most damage but I did see many smaller ones.

“The road is patched in dozens of sections and is very bumpy and hazardous as a result.”

Pothole damage on the A90 near Brechin
The A90 near Brechin is littered with potholes. Image: Google Street View

She added: “Traffic moves quickly on that section of the dual carriageway and if you were to hit any number of those potholes or patches, especially in the dark, you would almost certainly be in danger of damaging your tyres.

“Even taking my time I was rattling and bumping the entire length of the bypass north to the Edzell turn off.

“And then on the way south the carriageway was just as bad.”

Amey, who operates the country’s trunk roads, has been approached for comment.

