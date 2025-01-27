‘Carnage’ on A90 near Brechin as potholes cause breakdowns and car damage

Potholes described as “mammoth” have reportedly been causing breakdowns and damaging cars on the A90 near Brechin.

Several broken-down cars were spotted near the A935 turn-off on Monday morning.

And witnesses say the vehicles that had come to a halt on the northbound carriageway had visible tyre and wheel damage.

One driver said: “I saw two mammoth potholes at the Brechin slip road on the outside lane.

“I was able to avoid them because I was aware something was happening.

“However, there were six cars all on the hard shoulder with punctures when I passed.

“It’s carnage and could be really dangerous.

“Certainly a lot of damage has been caused to cars by these potholes.”

Drivers enraged by potholes on A90 near Brechin

The driver added: “They are clearly where previous repairs have been made because they were perfect squares.”

Another driver shared their anger about the trunk road’s potholes in a comment on a Facebook post by Fubar.

She said: “I hit a massive pothole on the A90 near Laurencekirk last year. It was pitch dark.

“Quite a few folk hit it, and some cars were absolutely mangled.

“I was able to drive on but had a massive repair bill, with the suspension damaged. I’ve been chasing Amey for months and they deny all liability.

“It’s absolutely enraging.”

Courier reporter witnesses ‘shock state of Angus trunk road

The Courier reporter Lindsey Hamilton visited the scene at around 11.45am on Monday.

“By the time I got there the affected cars had been cleared away but there was still evidence of the ‘carnage’ in the damaged tyres left behind in a layby just after the affected section,” she said.

“However, what I saw for myself was the very poor state of almost the entire length of the Brechin bypass.

“The road is in a shocking state.

“I didn’t see the two potholes that seemed to cause the most damage but I did see many smaller ones.

“The road is patched in dozens of sections and is very bumpy and hazardous as a result.”

She added: “Traffic moves quickly on that section of the dual carriageway and if you were to hit any number of those potholes or patches, especially in the dark, you would almost certainly be in danger of damaging your tyres.

“Even taking my time I was rattling and bumping the entire length of the bypass north to the Edzell turn off.

“And then on the way south the carriageway was just as bad.”

Amey, who operates the country’s trunk roads, has been approached for comment.