Co-op objects to proposal for new Sainsbury’s in Auchterarder

It says the scheme would "significantly harm" the health of the town centre.

By Andrew Robson
CGI imagery of the proposed new Sainsbury's store in Auchterarder.
A computer-generated image of the proposed new store. Image: Sainsbury's

Co-op has hit out at Sainsbury’s plan to open a supermarket in Auchterarder.

The supermarket giant has applied to build a new Local store on the northern side of the A824 at The Feus.

A haulage depot previously occupied the land.

The town currently has Spar and Co-op convenience stores on the High Street.

And now the Co-op has formally objected to the development, claiming it has “significant concerns” about the site.

Co-op objects to Sainsbury’s Auchterader store

It was submitted by North Planning and Development Ltd, which argues the Sainsbury’s store will cause “significant harm” to the health of Auchterarder town centre.

Additionally, the objection says: “The applicant’s retail statement fails to consider matters of retail impact and does not give appropriate consideration to the sequential approach to site selection.”

It also points to Perth and Kinross Council’s recent retail study which “confirms there is no capacity” for another convenience store in Auchterarder.

The site of the proposed new Sainsbury's store in Auchterarder
The site of the proposed new store. Image: Sainsbury’s

However, Sainsbury’s argues the store will “meet top-up shopping needs for the growing number of residents within the eastern edge of Auchterarder”.

The supermarket chain cites a different retail study, published in 2023, outlining “demand” for the store.

It found 62% of consumers surveyed wanted “more/better food shops” in Aucherarder.

Consultation on the application ended in December, with seven members of public in support and seven objecting to the proposal.

Argos and Habitat goods could be collected from new store

Sainsbury’s says the store would create around 20 new jobs if the scheme is approved.

It would also feature a click-and-collect service for customers to shop Argos, Habitat & Tu Clothing.

Sainsbury’s is asking locals for their views online.

Conversation