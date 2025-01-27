Arbroath Community Council on collision course with local authority in latest chapter of community centre saga

Arbroath Community Council will launch an eleventh-hour bid against plans for a community centre deal this week.

The empty building is at the heart of a takeover plan by a new community interest company (CIC).

Shape Wellbeing is the council’s preferred choice to take control of the property which Angus Alive axed in 2023.

The new firm wants to develop facilities including dance and VR studios, and the first padel ball court in Angus.

But they cannot unlock vital grant support without a lease agreement.

On Tuesday, policy committee councillors will be asked to give the go-ahead for negotiations to continue.

The community council claims the authority’s handling of the matter has been “undemocratic”.

It has labelled the 142-year-old building’s ownership “murky” after learning the community centre is not part of the town common good.

Council chiefs have strongly rejected the criticism.

They say the new bid is a “fantastic opportunity” to secure the building’s future.

Community council asks to speak on centre plan

The community council has asked to address the committee meeting.

Community council chair Fiona Doran said: “This is a very sad situation.

“We are vehemently opposing Angus Council’s course of action because of a lack of meaningful public consultation.

“We want to make it clear we are only objecting to the undemocratic methods being adopted by Angus Council and not who may go on to use it.”

She added: “The community centre is just that, it is the centre of our community.

“To see its future determined without proper input from the people it belongs to is simply unacceptable.”

A petition against the council’s plan has attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

The group has also branded the ownership situation ‘murky’.

“This building was bought in 1968,” it added. “The provost, magistrates and councillors of Arbroath purchased the building for the people of Arbroath.

“It should be for them to decide the future of this valuable community asset, not Angus Council.”

Council hit back with robust response

The community council’s criticism has been rejected by council bosses.

It says the building has never been a common good asset because it does not meet the legal criteria.

A spokesperson said: “Arbroath Community Centre building is not, and has never been, a common good property.

“A property being purchased by the provost, magistrates and councillors of the Royal Burgh of Arbroath does not mean that it should automatically form part of the common good.

“There are many other considerations, all of which have been considered extensively by the council.”

The spokesperson said: “Angus Alive ceased its operations as a leisure centre at the site in 2020 and formally handed back the building to Angus Council in 2023.

“As part of the process for accepting the building back, the council was required to assess the feasibility of continuing to operate the service before considering future options for the property.

“Decisions about the building’s future use rest with Angus Council.”

It said the CIC proposals offers a “fantastic opportunity to create and maintain a viable, sustainable asset for the community of Arbroath”.

“At this stage, committee is being asked to agree that officers continue discussions with the CIC to negotiate lease terms in principle,” the council added.

“Consultation to inform the final proposal is required prior to entering into a lease.

“It is intended feedback from that consultation will be brought back to committee, along with a final financial and business plan.

“The alternative is that the building is declared surplus and put on the open market for lease or sale.”