Councillor remains ‘mystified’ over £450,000 estimate to fix Arbroath Community Centre roof

Exact estimates to repair Arbroath’s Community Centre roof should be known within weeks after a councillor said she was still “mystified” by the original £450,000 figure for the job.

The listed Marketgate building is unwanted by Angus Council after Angus Alive handed it back to the authority last year.

It served as a vaccination centre during the pandemic.

But a feasibility study has been launched to try and secure a community-led future for the once popular facility.

However, the roof of the sandstone property is leaking.

The council also wants to lower the centre’s ceiling to make it more energy efficient.

Project deferred last year

In September, councillors were told a new roof for the 140-year-old building would cost £450,000.

They stalled the project and have now learned a lower estimate should come forward in April.

Independent councillors Jill Scott and David Cheape led concerns around the scale of the original quote.

At Angus communities committee on Tuesday, Ms Scott said she was still “a little bit mystified” where the £450k figure had come from.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said it was an identified quote at the time.

“What that figure didn’t present at the time were options which took in a drone survey and lesser repairs that would still make good the roof,” she said.

Those estimates will be presented to councillors on April 16, she added.

Committee worked ‘as it should’

Committee convener Mark McDonald defended the handling of the roof issue.

“This has been described as controversial,” he said.

“The committee acted like the committee should.

“Issues were raised, the committee took a decision and it has been brought back.

“That’s how I’d like to see us do business.”

Ms Scott responded: “I agree that our concerns were raised and they were listened to.

“But it’s a good job we did or it may just have gone through.

“I’d still like to know where the £450,000 figure came from because it was before a drone survey and it obviously can be done a lot cheaper.”

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said: “It shows what we can do when we work together all the time so well done to councillors Scott and Cheape.”