Councillor remains ‘mystified’ over £450,000 estimate to fix Arbroath Community Centre roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Councillor remains ‘mystified’ over £450,000 estimate to fix Arbroath Community Centre roof

Angus Council officials say they expect original project quotes for repairs to Arbroath community centre to be lower after a drone survey on the sandstone building.

By Graham Brown
Uncertainty surrounds Arbroath community centre's future. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Uncertainty surrounds Arbroath community centre's future. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Exact estimates to repair Arbroath’s Community Centre roof should be known within weeks after a councillor said she was still “mystified” by the original £450,000 figure for the job.

The listed Marketgate building is unwanted by Angus Council after Angus Alive handed it back to the authority last year.

It served as a vaccination centre during the pandemic.

Humza Yousaf at Arbroath Community Centre.
Humza Yousaf received a Covid jag at Arbroath Community Centre in his role as Health and Social Care Secretary during the pandemic. Image: Paul Reid

But a feasibility study has been launched to try and secure a community-led future for the once popular facility.

However, the roof of the sandstone property is leaking.

The council also wants to lower the centre’s ceiling to make it more energy efficient.

Project deferred last year

In September, councillors were told a new roof for the 140-year-old building would cost £450,000.

They stalled the project and have now learned a lower estimate should come forward in April.

Independent councillors Jill Scott and David Cheape led concerns around the scale of the original quote.

At Angus communities committee on Tuesday, Ms Scott said she was still “a little bit mystified” where the £450k figure had come from.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said it was an identified quote at the time.

“What that figure didn’t present at the time were options which took in a drone survey and lesser repairs that would still make good the roof,” she said.

Those estimates will be presented to councillors on April 16, she added.

Committee worked ‘as it should’

Committee convener Mark McDonald defended the handling of the roof issue.

“This has been described as controversial,” he said.

“The committee acted like the committee should.

“Issues were raised, the committee took a decision and it has been brought back.

“That’s how I’d like to see us do business.”

Ms Scott responded: “I agree that our concerns were raised and they were listened to.

Brechin Councillor Jill Scott
Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“But it’s a good job we did or it may just have gone through.

“I’d still like to know where the £450,000 figure came from because it was before a drone survey and it obviously can be done a lot cheaper.”

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said: “It shows what we can do when we work together all the time so well done to councillors Scott and Cheape.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today
Parents are set to face an increase in the cost of school meals. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Cost of Angus school meals to rise under budget plans
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Bid lodged to increase number of residential units at Montrose park homes site
Nicola Kerr.
Drink-drive Angus nightshift nurse blamed Covid and booze-laced football bus stash
Tasmin Glass.
Readers react to Tasmin Glass freedom bid as parole hearing date looms
Castle Place in Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Man suffers serious injuries in Montrose attack
Angus Council sets its 2024/25 budget this week. Image@ Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Car parking charges set to stay on hold as Angus Council prepares budget
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Builder who left Scotland after being caught with child abuse stash in Montrose is…
Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club captain Jamie Pert and Pert Bruce site manager Katy Davies outside the clubhouse. Image: Supplied
Why R&A lockers from the home of golf fit historic Royal Montrose Mercantile to…
Former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir residents still 'traumatised' by Steven Donaldson murder says ex-Provost ahead of Tasmin Glass…
3

Conversation