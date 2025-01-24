Could the fast-growing racquet sport loved by Andy Murray save Arbroath Community Centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Could the fast-growing racquet sport loved by Andy Murray save Arbroath Community Centre?

A new group is leading a bid to build a padel court in the facility which was axed by Angus Alive in 2023.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Community Centre was last used as a Covid-19 vaccination facility. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath Community Centre was last used as a Covid-19 vaccination facility. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Shut-down Arbroath Community Centre is being lined up for a return to action in a locally-led health and wellbeing plan.

The facility was one of four axed by Angus Alive in 2023 in a cost-cutting move.

But next week Angus councillors will be asked to back a plan which would see a new community interest company (CIC) take it over.

Shape Wellbeing’s proposal includes a plan to create a new padel ball court in the building.

It would bring one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to Angus.

Scots tennis legend Andy Murray is a fan of the racquet game, as both a team owner and investor.

Andy Murray Padel Ball
Andy Murray and ex-footballer Peter Crouch playing padel. Image: Charlotte Street Partners

The new plans also include a studio for dance, pilates or yoga; cafe and VR room.

Talks have also taken place with the town boxing club and a wheelchair basketball outfit.

Funding dilemma for new group

But while the new group is in talks with potential funders, it cannot submit applications without an agreement in principle to lease the building.

And work is still needed to repair the community centre’s leaking roof. There were fears the cost could be as high as £450,000.

Around £200k has been set aside for the project.

It is understood the work is yet to be done.

On Tuesday, Angus policy committee councillors will be asked to continue discussions with Shape Wellbeing over a lease in principle

However, if the plan collapses the council might have no other option than to sell the Marketgate building.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said: “No services have been run from Arbroath Community Centre since 2020.”

It was used as a vaccination centre during the pandemic but did not re-open.

The centre was previously a popular venue for a range of events, from highland dancing competitions to boxing nights and social gatherings.

Talks were held with three interested parties around the centre’s future.

“There was no interest in taking on the building and service from just one individual community group due to the size of the property and the financial sustainability,” said Ms Smith.

“The focus has been on finding an operator that can operate a financially viable offering as well as redevelop and maintain the property.

“The alternative would be for the council to put the building on the open market for lease or sale, meaning there would be a risk of it not being available for community use in the future.”

Similar feasibility studies are also being progressed for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums, and Inglis Hall in Edzell.

Those facilities were also handed back to the council by its leisure trust in 2023.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Landmark Carnoustie Links deal agreed with promise over access for local players
Glenrothes High.
All schools closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
3
Red warning.
Rare RED wind warning now issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
3
Several weather warnings are in place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
9
Several LNER trains through Dundee will be cancelled on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
All Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches
A90, Paul Jessiman crash
VIDEO: Furious driver banned after ranting at motorist in A90 roadworks crash
Cathy Fugaccia meets Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
John Swinney faces questions about Angus nurses' seven-year pay row
Music and laughter at the Lowson Harmony of Memories event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures as Angus dementia meeting centres join in day of music and laughter at…
Delicious breakfasts at MAC Café in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A bustling brunch at Monifieth’s new community café

Conversation