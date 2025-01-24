Could the fast-growing racquet sport loved by Andy Murray save Arbroath Community Centre?

Shut-down Arbroath Community Centre is being lined up for a return to action in a locally-led health and wellbeing plan.

The facility was one of four axed by Angus Alive in 2023 in a cost-cutting move.

But next week Angus councillors will be asked to back a plan which would see a new community interest company (CIC) take it over.

Shape Wellbeing’s proposal includes a plan to create a new padel ball court in the building.

It would bring one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to Angus.

Scots tennis legend Andy Murray is a fan of the racquet game, as both a team owner and investor.

The new plans also include a studio for dance, pilates or yoga; cafe and VR room.

Talks have also taken place with the town boxing club and a wheelchair basketball outfit.

Funding dilemma for new group

But while the new group is in talks with potential funders, it cannot submit applications without an agreement in principle to lease the building.

And work is still needed to repair the community centre’s leaking roof. There were fears the cost could be as high as £450,000.

Around £200k has been set aside for the project.

It is understood the work is yet to be done.

On Tuesday, Angus policy committee councillors will be asked to continue discussions with Shape Wellbeing over a lease in principle

However, if the plan collapses the council might have no other option than to sell the Marketgate building.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith said: “No services have been run from Arbroath Community Centre since 2020.”

It was used as a vaccination centre during the pandemic but did not re-open.

The centre was previously a popular venue for a range of events, from highland dancing competitions to boxing nights and social gatherings.

Talks were held with three interested parties around the centre’s future.

“There was no interest in taking on the building and service from just one individual community group due to the size of the property and the financial sustainability,” said Ms Smith.

“The focus has been on finding an operator that can operate a financially viable offering as well as redevelop and maintain the property.

“The alternative would be for the council to put the building on the open market for lease or sale, meaning there would be a risk of it not being available for community use in the future.”

Similar feasibility studies are also being progressed for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums, and Inglis Hall in Edzell.

Those facilities were also handed back to the council by its leisure trust in 2023.