Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move

Plans to move Arbroath’s Covid vaccination centre to the former Town Mission have been delayed.

It was due to replace Arbroath community centre later this month.

But it’s believed the Grant Road building was hit by flooding at the end of last week.

NHS Tayside confirmed on Tuesday the switch will not take place.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to the building at the former Arbroath Town Mission, vaccination appointments that were due to take place there from October 17 will now take place at the Arbroath community centre,” they said.

“We are writing to those affected to advise them of this change and to apologise for any inconvenience.

“The time and date of people’s appointment remain the same and they do not need to take any further action.”

Forfar jag clinic relocating

It means that only Forfar’s Reid Hall will be released from the vaccination centre role.

It is moving to the town’s Montrose Road centre.

A search for an alternative to Montrose Town Hall is continuing.

The three large Angus Alive halls were taken over by NHS Tayside at the height of the pandemic.

But there is no firm date yet on when the Reid Hall will become available again for public bookings.

Angus Alive said a “programme of remedial and maintenance works” will be required before it can re-open.