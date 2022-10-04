KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this storm

By Kevin Pringle
October 4 2022, 5.11pm
image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
The UK is heading into stormy waters. Would Scotland fare better with Labour's Keir Starmer at the helm than with Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss.

Do we try to help save the ship or head for a lifeboat?

It is a metaphorical dilemma that has been applied to Scotland’s position within the UK, in the face of the storms we are beset by courtesy of the British state.

In democratic terms, our predicament is stark and the history is clear.

Periods of Conservative government have been far more common than Labour administrations, but Scotland hasn’t voted Tory since 1955.

Arguably, the position is even more extreme, since in those days Conservatives in Scotland (who operated as a separate Scottish Unionist Party) required the votes and seats of their National Liberal allies to overtake Labour.

Image shows the writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "We need a safer vessel, which among other things involves Labour replacing the Conservatives as the party of choice south of the border."

The Tories have almost never won an election by themselves in Scotland under normal conditions.

And yet, as often as not, Scotland has to thole long stretches of Conservative government from Westminster.

Devolution has mitigated the problem.

However, as Brexit demonstrates – where Scotland was dragged out of the EU despite voting decisively to remain – it cannot resolve it.

Westminster failings leave Scotland with a dilemma

In economic terms, the consequences of disastrous decision-making by Liz Truss’s government are there for all to see.

The “mini-budget” caused major chaos.

photo shows Kwasi Kwarteng, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Conservative Party Conference
Kwasi Kwarteng, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Conservative party conference. Image: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.

It has added to the country’s borrowing costs, provoked higher mortgage rates and shrinking pension pots, with billions likely to be cut from public services.

Things were supposed to get better after Boris Johnson was dispatched from Downing Street, not worse.

Compared to the halting explanations from the Prime Minister and her team of why cutting tax for the richest people more than anyone else was a marvellous and then a terrible idea in the space of 24 hours, Mr Johnson’s infamous “Peppa Pig” speech at the CBI conference last year was like the Gettysburg Address.

From the standpoint of the Scottish constitutional question, we are left with the quandary and imagery of a looming shipwreck.

Do Scots stay to bail water, in an attempt to stop the UK ship of state from sinking in a sea of failure?

Or do we proceed in as orderly a manner as we can muster towards the life raft of an independent Scotland?

Photo shows First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon beneath a saltire flag.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon delivered a damning assessment of the mini-budget. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

As a long-term advocate of independence, I am of course attracted to that option in all circumstances, not least the present troubled waters.

There is a problem, though.

To continue with the seafaring analogy, Scotland finds itself lashed to the mast.

Labour government can steady ship for Scotland and rest of UK

If the UK Supreme Court, as is generally expected, judges that the Scottish Parliament cannot hold an independence referendum without consent from London, there will be no such vote next October.

And a “plebiscite” general election could be two years away.

I would argue that the lack of an agreed process for Scotland to become an independent country – with the UK government refusing to accept the mandate for a referendum from last year’s Holyrood election – is part and parcel of the UK’s current dysfunctionality.

Nonetheless, if we are stuck on the ship (at least for now) it must surely be reasonable to conclude that it’s to the benefit of people in Scotland, as much as anywhere else in the UK, that it stays afloat.

We need a safer vessel, which among other things involves Labour replacing the Conservatives as the party of choice south of the border, and thus Keir Starmer as prime minister.

There is a deeper reason why independence supporters should want more functional government at Westminster.

A better governed England, ideally moving towards closer alignment with Europe’s single market, will best serve the interests of a future independent Scotland.

These are choppy seas to navigate, but that seems to me like the right direction of travel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng in hard hats and high-visibility jackets laughing during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham
JIM SPENCE: It's all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Andrew Batchelor Dundee city limits column Picture shows; Dundee skyline. Dundee. Supplied by Andrew Hall Date; Unknown
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's 'big village' size is what makes it special - it doesn't…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charles and Camilla in Dunfermline leader Picture shows; Charles and Camilla in Dunfermline leader. Dunfermline. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 03/10/2022
COURIER OPINION: Crowds for King Charles show why Dunfermline should always have been a…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood - I'm tired…
Rebecca Baird as Ariel for Halloween and Halle Baily as Ariel in the new live action, The Little Mermaid.
REBECCA BAIRD: I've been a Disney princess for 20 Halloweens - Black kids deserve…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Ally Heather tax cuts column Picture shows; Clepington Primary School new library funded through the Chase Rewarding Futures school libraries transformation programme. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Oppose tax cuts and give working class Dundonian bairns the chance of…
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
Photo shows the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng walking out of the door of his Downing Street residence.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scotland can do better than mimicking Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?

Editor's Picks