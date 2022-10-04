Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

By Keith Findlay
October 4 2022, 5.30pm Updated: October 4 2022, 5.36pm
Nucore has hit the acquisition trail in Aberdeen just a year after a refinancing.
A north-east businessman has sold his electrical and data communications company to Nucore Group for an undisclosed sum.

The deal sees Niall Anderson, who founded M&M Services in the 1970s, step back from the Aberdeen-based business in anticipation of retirement.

Nucore has headquarters in Aberdeen and other premises in Dundee and Qatar.

M&M operations director Gordon Sutherland is heading up the acquired business under its new owner.

All eight employees at M&M Services are joining Nucore, taking total headcount across the group to 143.

Mr Anderson said: “As a long-established, local business, it was important for us to find the best way forward for our staff and customers.

“As part of Nucore, our service delivery will continue unaffected and our people will have secure, exciting opportunities within a group that is growing both its global and sectoral markets.

‘Seamless transfer’

“There will be a seamless transfer of M&M to Nucore and I’m pleased that Gordon Sutherland, our  operations director, will continue to lead the M&M team, remaining the main point of contact for our clients.”

Nucore chief executive Mike Bryant said: “This merger builds on the progress we’ve already made in integrating the products, services and synergies of the group’s other businesses to deliver innovative engineering solutions that give us a competitive edge.

“As we diversify into new geographic markets and new sectors, we’re continually investing in our people, products and services to capitalise on the opportunities our integrated approach brings to the energy transition, but also to other safety critical sectors.”

Mike Bryant, chief executive, Nucore Group.

Nucore is a global exporter of products and services, operating across the renewables, marine, oil & gas, petrochemical, and public and private sectors, among others.

It specialises in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, maintenance and commissioning of safety critical systems.

Group businesses include Oteac, HVAC & Refrigeration and now M&M Services, all trading under the Nucore brand.

They work onshore and offshore from oil and gas platforms and wind farms to distilleries, hospitals and schools.

Last year, the group unveiled plans for investment in its workforce and rental fleet, as well as its new office in Dundee Technology Park, following a refinancing.

Beechbrook Capital, a specialist fund manager focused on investments in small and medium-sized businesses across northern Europe, joined private equity firm Lonsdale Capital and senior management as shareholders in Nucore.

Financial details and the size of the respective shareholdings were undisclosed.

But is believed London-based Beechbrook ploughed a seven-figure sum into Nucore.

Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who 'hunted him down like pack…
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
Dundee opticians graded 'exceptional' by health inspectors
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
