Dundee taxi rank assault victim needed reconstructive surgery for broken jaw

A row in a Dundee nightclub ended in a man requiring reconstructive surgery after being attacked at a taxi rank.

Connor Coutts’ jaw was broken in two places after being assaulted by 24-year-old Callum Heenan on Argyllgait.

Heenan was criticised for his violent actions by a sheriff who stepped back from sending him to prison.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mr Coutts was involved in an earlier altercation at Underground with Heenan, who claimed he was the victim of a “sucker punch”.

Prosecutor Lissie Cook said: “The altercation was dealt with by security staff and the complainer and his friend left.

“They were unable to gain entry to Aura and attended at the taxi rank.

“Whilst standing at the taxi rank at around 1.50am, the accused exited a vehicle and immediately approached the complainer and started arguing with him.”

Heenan punched Mr Coutts to the face and continued to punch him, before striking him on the head with his knee “a number of times”.

Police saw the attack on CCTV and found Mr Coutts bleeding from a cut to his left eye, mouth and nose.

Mr Coutts went to the emergency department of Ninewells Hospital but was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being told he had suffered two breaks to his jaw.

He underwent reconstructive surgery and a metal plate was inserted.

‘He’s never been in a fight in his life’

Heenan, of Finlaggan Place, pled guilty to repeatedly punching Mr Coutts and striking him on the head with his knee to his severe injury on March 11 2023.

“He’s never been in a fight in his life,” solicitor Mike Short said.

“Mr Heenan had a bloody nose after being hit by the complainer.

“He described this as a sucker punch because he thought he was coming over to chat.

“Mr Heenan is not used to this type of behaviour and never had any problems.

“Even though the complainer was wrong, he didn’t deserve that.”

Sheriff John Rafferty placed Heenan on a restriction of liberty order for five months, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 5am.

The sheriff said: “Breaking somebody’s jaw in the early hours of the morning in a nightclub environment and requiring them to have surgery normally would result in a custodial sentence.

“I take into account your excellent conduct until this offence and I take into account your age.”

