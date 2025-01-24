Dundee taxi rank assault victim needed reconstructive surgery for broken jaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee taxi rank assault victim needed reconstructive surgery for broken jaw

Callum Heenan attacked his victim after an earlier incident in a nightclub, in which he said he was 'sucker punched'.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee taxi rank
Heenan attacked his victim at a taxi rank in Dundee city centre.

A row in a Dundee nightclub ended in a man requiring reconstructive surgery after being attacked at a taxi rank.

Connor Coutts’ jaw was broken in two places after being assaulted by 24-year-old Callum Heenan on Argyllgait.

Heenan was criticised for his violent actions by a sheriff who stepped back from sending him to prison.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mr Coutts was involved in an earlier altercation at Underground with Heenan, who claimed he was the victim of a “sucker punch”.

Prosecutor Lissie Cook said: “The altercation was dealt with by security staff and the complainer and his friend left.

“They were unable to gain entry to Aura and attended at the taxi rank.

“Whilst standing at the taxi rank at around 1.50am, the accused exited a vehicle and immediately approached the complainer and started arguing with him.”

Underground, Dundee
Heenan said he had been the victim of a “sucker punch” in Underground, Dundee. Image: Google

Heenan punched Mr Coutts to the face and continued to punch him, before striking him on the head with his knee “a number of times”.

Police saw the attack on CCTV and found Mr Coutts bleeding from a cut to his left eye, mouth and nose.

Mr Coutts went to the emergency department of Ninewells Hospital but was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being told he had suffered two breaks to his jaw.

He underwent reconstructive surgery and a metal plate was inserted.

‘He’s never been in a fight in his life’

Heenan, of Finlaggan Place, pled guilty to repeatedly punching Mr Coutts and striking him on the head with his knee to his severe injury on March 11 2023.

“He’s never been in a fight in his life,” solicitor Mike Short said.

“Mr Heenan had a bloody nose after being hit by the complainer.

“He described this as a sucker punch because he thought he was coming over to chat.

“Mr Heenan is not used to this type of behaviour and never had any problems.

“Even though the complainer was wrong, he didn’t deserve that.”

Sheriff John Rafferty placed Heenan on a restriction of liberty order for five months, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 5am.

The sheriff said: “Breaking somebody’s jaw in the early hours of the morning in a nightclub environment and requiring them to have surgery normally would result in a custodial sentence.

“I take into account your excellent conduct until this offence and I take into account your age.”

