Dundee United

Jim Goodwin: What Dundee United can expect in final week of transfer window

United have already snapped up Ruari Paton and Lewis Fiorini on loan, while Sam Dalby will stay for the season.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United could bring in one more signing this month
Dundee United could bring in one more signing this month. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United “fought hard” to keep Sam Dalby on loan – and reckons the in-form striker will keep rippling the net if the Tangerines provide the service.

Dalby, 25, fired home his 11th goal of the campaign against Rangers on Sunday to move clear at the summit of the Premiership scoring charts.

It was the perfect way to toast the news that Wrexham will not be recalling him this month to bolster their League One promotion push.

And Goodwin doesn’t foresee the goals drying up.

Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership's top scorer
Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership’s top scorer. Image: SNS

“Sam’s a good player and that’s why we fought so hard to keep him, and we’re grateful to Wrexham for their assistance in allowing the big fella to stay for the remainder of the season,” said Goodwin.

“He’s the top goal-scorer in the league and we know, if we create chances and put the ball in the right areas for him, then his percentages are high for putting the ball in the back of the net.

In the second half against Rangers, we just couldn’t do that for him. We didn’t put enough balls into dangerous areas to allow Dalby, Ruari Paton, (Louis) Moult and (Jort) van der Sande to attack them.

“But we’ve got really good options at the top end of the pitch now, which is the most pleasing thing for me.”

A third arrival?

While content with his pool of forwards, there may still be time for United to sneak some more business under the wire in the final week of the January transfer window.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren, left, chats with United boss Jim Goodwin at the Regional Performance Centre in Dundee
United owner Mark Ogren, left, chats with United boss Jim Goodwin at the Regional Performance Centre in Dundee last Thursday. Image: SNS

“There may be one in and one out, potentially,” continued Goodwin. “We’ll just need to see what transpires.

“But we are happy with the business we’ve done. I was happy to get (Lewis) Fiorini and Ruari Paton in.

“I think we are looking strong once we get (Craig) Sibbald and (Ross) Docherty back in the fold.”

Sibbald has been missing since October 5 following ankle surgery, while Docherty has suffered another slight muscular set-back.

Goodwin added: “Sibbs isn’t far away; another week or two, I would imagine. Docherty is quite similar.”

