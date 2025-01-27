St Johnstone turn down SIX-FIGURE bid from Fulham for young striker Brodie Dair

St Johnstone have turned down a six-figure bid from Fulham for young forward, Brodie Dair, Courier Sport understands.

The offer of over £100,000 was the second tabled by the English Premier League side and it’s likely that it won’t be the last.

Dair, 16, was allowed to spend time training with Fulham a few weeks ago and impressed the coaches there.

He burst on to the scene at McDiarmid Park when he scored the winning goal in a 2023 Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final at the age of just 14.

Dair comes from a football family, with dad, Lee, and uncle, Jason, both enjoying careers as a professional.

The attacker, who can play through the middle and off either side, has trained with the Saints first team squad this season, having signed a two-year contract in the summer.

Simo Valakari put him on the bench for the two home games at the turn of the year, against Hibs and Dundee.

Saints are weighing up a number of other offers.

Gillingham want to sign Jack Sanders, Andre Raymond has interest in Russia and Benji Kimpioka is expected to attract bids over the next few days.