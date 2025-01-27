St Johnstone turn down SIX-FIGURE bid from Fulham for young striker Brodie Dair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone turn down SIX-FIGURE bid from Fulham for young striker Brodie Dair

The London club have made two offers so far.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone youngster Brodie Dair before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone youngster, Brodie Dair. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have turned down a six-figure bid from Fulham for young forward, Brodie Dair, Courier Sport understands.

The offer of over £100,000 was the second tabled by the English Premier League side and it’s likely that it won’t be the last.

Dair, 16, was allowed to spend time training with Fulham a few weeks ago and impressed the coaches there.

He burst on to the scene at McDiarmid Park when he scored the winning goal in a 2023 Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final at the age of just 14.

St Johnstone's Brodie Dair on the pitch before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone’s Brodie Dair. Image: SNS.

Dair comes from a football family, with dad, Lee, and uncle, Jason, both enjoying careers as a professional.

The attacker, who can play through the middle and off either side, has trained with the Saints first team squad this season, having signed a two-year contract in the summer.

Simo Valakari put him on the bench for the two home games at the turn of the year, against Hibs and Dundee.

Saints are weighing up a number of other offers.

Gillingham want to sign Jack Sanders, Andre Raymond has interest in Russia and Benji Kimpioka is expected to attract bids over the next few days.

More from St Johnstone FC

Bozo Mikulic after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
Bozo Mikulic creates special family memories with late St Johnstone winner
3
Andre Raymond during a pre-game warm-up with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone could soon sell THREE first-team players as Andre Raymond Russian interest emerges
Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Adam Webb now knows the highs this club can…
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari celebrates after his team beat Motherwell.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone forcing momentum their way as Perth boss gives Jack Sanders…
Jason Holt warming up before a game against Hearts.
Jason Holt: 'Reset' has been good for St Johnstone midfielder
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia.
Daniels Balodis is a 'vocal leader', says St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari
St Johnstone's new midfielder Jonathan Svedberg at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone snap up 'physical' Jonathan Svedberg as Swede hails Simo Valakari's 'football philosophy'
Jack Sanders warming up.
St Johnstone boss makes Jack Sanders pledge amid English interest but takes time over…
Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
St Johnstone could reignite Roman Eremenko pursuit as boss braced for striker bids
Daniels Balodis marking Robert Lewandowski when Latvia played Poland.
Daniels Balodis: St Johnstone signing target CLEARS hurdle that scuppered Roman Eremenko deal

Conversation