Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen make cash pledge in Scottish Cup tribute to Jimmy Calderwood

Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen will pay an emotional tribute to the late Jimmy Calderwood at their forthcoming Scottish Cup clash.

Calderwood, who had successful spells as boss of both clubs, passed away earlier this month aged 69.

It was revealed seven years ago that he was battling early on-set Alzheimer’s.

Both clubs have agreed that £1 from every ticket sold for their February 9 encounter at Pittodrie will be donated to the charity Alzheimer’s Scotland.

Fans will also take part in a joint pre-match display in honour of their former manager.

A Dunfermline Athletic statement said: “At this fixture, we will come together to pay tribute to former manager Jimmy Calderwood following his sad passing earlier this month.

“In partnership with Aberdeen, we will donate £1 from every ticket sold to Alzheimer’s Scotland in recognition of Jimmy’s battle with dementia in his later years.

Calderwood made ‘incredible contribution’ to Scottish football

“Both sets of supporters are also preparing special pre-match displays to honour Jimmy’s incredible contribution to both clubs and to Scottish football.”

After 20 years as a player, coach and manager in the Netherlands, Calderwood was appointed Dunfermline boss in November 1999.

He steered the East End Park club back to the Premier League and led them to their highest top-flight finish and the Scottish Cup final in 2004.

That summer he departed for Aberdeen, where he spent five years before subsequent stints in charge at Kilmarnock, Ross County, Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.

Dunfermline have been handed 1,700 tickets for the last-16 tie, which has been moved to a Sunday 12.30pm kick-off for live television.

Briefs, priced £24 for adults, will go on sale at noon on Wednesday to season-ticket holders, who can purchase a maximum of two per person.

Any seats remaining at 7pm on Thursday will be made available to the wider support on Friday morning on a first-come-first-served basis.