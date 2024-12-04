5 milestone matches from Jimmy Calderwood’s Dunfermline reign – 25 years on from Pars appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 milestone matches from Jimmy Calderwood’s Dunfermline reign – 25 years on from Pars appointment

The ex-Pars boss took charge of his first Fifers game on December 4 1999.

Jimmy Calderwood stands at the door of Dunfermline's East End Park.
Jimmy Calderwood during his time as Dunfermline manager. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

A quarter of a century has now passed since Jimmy Calderwood arrived at Dunfermline Athletic to kick-start a celebrated era for the East End Park club.

Appointed as the new manager on November 30, the Glaswegian – who was at that point virtually unknown in his homeland after two decades in the Netherlands – presided over a remarkable spell for the Pars.

He won his first game in charge against Ayr United on December 4 and went on to clinch promotion back to the Premier League just months later, before making a huge impact on the top-flight.

The Fifers finished ninth, sixth, fifth and fourth in Calderwood’s four full seasons in charge before he angered some fans by departing for Aberdeen in the wake of the 2004 Scottish Cup final, which was lost to Celtic.

Jimmy Calderwood and Dunfermline Athletic assistant Jimmy Nicholl both check their watches.
Jimmy Calderwood (left) and Dunfermline assistant Jimmy Nicholl. Image: SNS.

Wage cuts to players and staff, including himself and assistant Jimmy Nicholl, as well as the scrapping of appearance and win bonuses, due to financial troubles, helped make the Dons an even more attractive proposition.

Calderwood, now 69, insisted it had been a ‘wrench’ to leave Dunfermline.

But that did not wash with some supporters and they were slow in forgiving the former Willem II and NEC Nijmegen boss, who sadly announced in 2017 that he was suffering from early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Twenty-five years on from his first match as Pars manager, Courier Sport has taken a look back at some of Calderwood’s most significant games at the helm.

1. Ayr United 0-3 Dunfermline, Dec 4 1999

Dunfermline had won their previous three matches under interim head coach Jimmy Nicholl, who stayed on as assistant to Calderwood, and they would go on to form a strong partnership.

With just one loss in their previous seven, there was not much wrong with the East End Park outfit.

Jimmy Calderwood looks on from the touchline.
Jimmy Calderwood on the touchline during his time in charge of Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.

On-loan Hibernian striker Stevie Crawford, who signed permanently the following summer, got the ball rolling for the Calderwood reign with the opener in the 40th minute.

And a double from Hamish French sealed a comfortable victory.

The Pars went on to win seven of their last 10 outings to finish second and seal promotion with champions St Mirren.

2. Dunfermline 0-0 Aberdeen, July 29 2000

Dunfermline announced their return to the top-flight with a goalless draw at home to Calderwood’s future club, Aberdeen.

The Dutch influence was already apparent in the line-up for that first Premier fixture, with goalkeeper Marco Ruitenbeek, Michel Doesburg and Rob Matthei all in the squad along with Lithuanian defender Andrius Skerla, who had arrived from PSV.

Jimmy Calderwood at East End Park as manager of Aberdeen.
Jimmy Calderwood would return to Dunfermline as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

A goalless draw was no hint of some of the attacking football to be seen under Calderwood in the coming years.

But it was a solid start in a season that finished with the Pars in ninth place and safe from relegation.

3. Dunfermline 2-0 Dundee, March 22 2002

Having narrowly missed out on the top-six in the previous season on goal difference, Dunfermline sealed a top-half finish with a comfortable victory over Dundee.

Goals either side of the break from Barry Nicholson and Stevie Crawford earned the three points they needed to leapfrog over Kilmarnock.

Kick-off was held up for nine minutes due to the large home support in the crowd of 7,299.

Although they failed to win any of their subsequent top-six fixtures, it was an indication of the steady progress during Calderwood’s tutelage.

4. Dunfermline 2-0 Rangers, Dec 14 2003

Calderwood presided over an era for Scottish football dominated by strong Celtic and Rangers teams.

Stars such as Henrik Larsson, Lubo Moravcik, Stiliyan Petrov, Chris Sutton, Stefan Klos, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Ronald de Boer and Artur Numan made the Old Firm extremely tough opponents.

So, the 2-0 win against Rangers in December 2003 was a significant milestone.

Jimmy Calderwood celebrates a Dunfermline Athletic win hat full-time.
Jimmy Calderwood in celebratory mood with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Calderwood managed just one win against the Ibrox side he supported as a boy and the same against Celtic.

His first success came against the reigning champions on East End Park’s controversial synthetic surface.

Crawford snatched an early opener for the Fifers and a bizarre late own goal from Paolo Vanoli sealed a long-overdue victory.

5. Dunfermline 1-3 Celtic, May 22 2004

Dunfermline had sneaked a surprise first win against Celtic under Calderwood just three weeks before the Scottish Cup final.

Barry Nicholson and Gary Dempsey scored either side of a Larsson strike to rain on the Hoops’ parade as they were presented with the SPL trophy.

And Andrius Skerla sparked dreams of a repeat in the final with his 40th-minute opener.

Jimmy Calderwood (right) leads Dunfermline out for the 2004 Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS.

However, Larsson struck with a second-half double in his last appearance for Celtic, before Petrov ensured there was no way back for the Pars.

Just six days later, Calderwood was unveiled as the new Aberdeen boss, with Dunfermline chairman John Yorkston upset at the Dons’ approach in the wake of the Hampden disappointment.

It meant Calderwood did not stick around to lead the Fifers into European competition for the first time in 34 years.

