Neill Collins talks Kai Montagu’s future at Raith Rovers and answers possible loan question

Neill Collins has predicted a ‘big future’ at Raith Rovers for Kai Montagu, despite the youngster’s lack of game-time this season.

Montagu was snapped up in the summer on a two-year deal after catching the eye with East Kilbride in the Lowland League.

Early showings were promising as he made two outings in the Premier Sports Cup group stage and two substitute’s appearances in the league.

However, Saturday’s impressive 22-minute cameo in the Scottish Cup victory away to Linlithgow Rose was the midfielder’s first involvement since Collins’ appointment as manager in September.

The Stark’s Park boss freely admits Montagu has been unfortunate not to have featured more frequently in recent months.

But, with the likes of Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton ahead of him in the queue, Rovers could consider a loan for the 18-year-old come January as they look to the future.

“I would say out of all the players, the one that probably has been the most unfortunate is Kai,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“Because he’s actually done really well and he’s got real attributes that I like.

“Dylan Easton obviously plays in that position and he’s been very good, and we don’t really generally take Dylan off because we feel he can create something.

‘A decision to make in January’

“But Kai’s definitely got a big future here.

“That means that he might – or might not – go out on loan. We’ll do what we think is best for the team, but also for his development.

“So it’s just a decision to make in January.

“We want to keep him over the next period because, again, we think he brings something a bit different.

“Him not maybe getting as many minutes isn’t a reflection on how I feel about him.”

Lewis Gibson is another who has been forced to show his patience under Collins.

However, the 19-year-old started at the weekend for the first time since the manager’s maiden game in charge, against Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy, three months ago.

He marked an eye-catching display with the opening goal in the 4-0 win that has set up a fourth round tie with Championship rivals Falkirk.

“Lewis been excellent in training,” added Collins. “Gibbo’s going to have a big part to play at this club over the coming months and years.

“That’s the kind of players that we want to have in our squad, because I think it helps the balance of the squad when you’ve got younger players.”