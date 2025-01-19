Former Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen boss Jimmy Calderwood dies aged 69

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Former Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen boss Jimmy Calderwood dies aged 69

The one-time Birmingham City player had been battling Alzheimer's disease for the last seven years.

By Iain Collin
Former Dunfermline Athletic manager Jimmy Calderwood.
Former Dunfermline Manager Jimmy Calderwood has passed away aged 69. Image: SNS.

Former Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood has passed away aged 69.

The Glaswegian spent almost five years in charge at East End Park after taking the reins in November 1999.

The former Birmingham City player arrived as a virtual unknown in his homeland after 20 years as a player and manager in the Netherlands.

But his impact was huge on the Pars during his time in the dugout.

A statement from Dunfermline read: “Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic is hugely saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Jimmy Calderwood.

Jimmy Calderwood with assistant Jimmy Nicholl during their time at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“Jimmy, along with assistant Jimmy Nicholl, was at the helm of the club during one of its most successful periods in the club’s modern history.”

Calderwood went on to lead Dunfermline to promotion back to the Premier League in his first campaign in charge to spark a successful spell.

Reinvigorating the club, the ‘two Jimmys’ also steered the Fifers to their highest-ever top-flight finish with fourth place in season 2003/04.

In the same year, he took Dunfermline all the way to the Scottish Cup final.

Andrius Skerla’s opening goal prompted dreams of an upset against Celtic but departing hero Henrik Larsson inspired the Hoops to a 3-1 success.

Success

Despite defeat, Dunfermline were guaranteed European football for the first time in 35 years, but Calderwood did not stick around to enjoy the success and instead departed for Aberdeen.

He spent five years at Pittodrie before subsequent spells in charge of Kilmarnock, Ross County, Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.

In August 2017, it was announced that Calderwood had developed early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He went public with the diagnosis to help raise awareness of the condition.

His condition deteriorated in recent months and it is understood he was admitted to hospital for care last year.

Jimmy Calderwood was an infectious character around East End Park as Dunfermline manager. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “On behalf of everyone at Dunfermline Athletic, we are all shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Calderwood.

“Jimmy constructed a fantastic squad of players in the early 2000s that had Pars fans on the edge of their seats with his bold attacking style of football.

“He brought some magnificent moments to this club, none more so than helping us reach the Scottish Cup Final in 2004.

“The sea of black and white at Hampden was testament to the force he had created.

“Our deepest condolences go to Jimmy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

More from Football

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time after his team knocked Motherwell out of the Scottish Cup.
5 St Johnstone talking points: Victor Griffith and Sam Curtis shine as Perth shake-up…
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens, on the pitch at Ibrox before Saints played Rangers.
St Johnstone part company with David Keltjens
Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee ace jokes he is targeting derby bragging rights over barber who supports United
Will Ferry is ready to face Dundee on Monday
Will Ferry recalls diverging paths with £20 million man after Dundee United star’s ‘worst…
Ruari Paton, pictured, was Queen's Park's talisman last term
Ruari Paton set for Dundee United as Jim Goodwin moves to strengthen attack
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari and Drey Wright celebrate beating Motherwell.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari knows his team have a lot of work to…
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
Michael Tidser hails 'exciting' future for Dunfermline Athletic after debut win follows takeover
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook is pictured with Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman.
Dunfermline Athletic's new owners set out their ambitious plans for the Pars
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on the takeover deal.
Dunfermline Athletic takeover complete as new owners buy 99.84% of Fife club
A delighted Owen Stirton at full-time against Ross County
Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton makes League One loan switch

Conversation