Former Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen boss Jimmy Calderwood dies aged 69

Former Dunfermline Athletic and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood has passed away aged 69.

The Glaswegian spent almost five years in charge at East End Park after taking the reins in November 1999.

The former Birmingham City player arrived as a virtual unknown in his homeland after 20 years as a player and manager in the Netherlands.

But his impact was huge on the Pars during his time in the dugout.

A statement from Dunfermline read: “Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic is hugely saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Jimmy Calderwood.

“Jimmy, along with assistant Jimmy Nicholl, was at the helm of the club during one of its most successful periods in the club’s modern history.”

Calderwood went on to lead Dunfermline to promotion back to the Premier League in his first campaign in charge to spark a successful spell.

Reinvigorating the club, the ‘two Jimmys’ also steered the Fifers to their highest-ever top-flight finish with fourth place in season 2003/04.

In the same year, he took Dunfermline all the way to the Scottish Cup final.

Andrius Skerla’s opening goal prompted dreams of an upset against Celtic but departing hero Henrik Larsson inspired the Hoops to a 3-1 success.

Success

Despite defeat, Dunfermline were guaranteed European football for the first time in 35 years, but Calderwood did not stick around to enjoy the success and instead departed for Aberdeen.

He spent five years at Pittodrie before subsequent spells in charge of Kilmarnock, Ross County, Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.

In August 2017, it was announced that Calderwood had developed early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He went public with the diagnosis to help raise awareness of the condition.

His condition deteriorated in recent months and it is understood he was admitted to hospital for care last year.

Dunfermline Athletic chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “On behalf of everyone at Dunfermline Athletic, we are all shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Calderwood.

“Jimmy constructed a fantastic squad of players in the early 2000s that had Pars fans on the edge of their seats with his bold attacking style of football.

“He brought some magnificent moments to this club, none more so than helping us reach the Scottish Cup Final in 2004.

“The sea of black and white at Hampden was testament to the force he had created.

“Our deepest condolences go to Jimmy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”