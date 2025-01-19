Photos as 70 tractors travel through Perth and Kinross in memory of popular worker, 35

About 70 tractors took to the roads of Perth and Kinross on Sunday for a run in memory of an agricultural contractor.

The parade of farm vehicles left the Calport unit at Perth Harbour on Sunday.

The convoy travelled down the M90 and circled at Loch Leven before returning to Perth.

The event was held in memory of Gilmour McFarlane, a year after his death at the age of 35.

Tractors from as far afield as Aberdeenshire took part.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the event, with thousands already raised for Rachel House – the Kinross hospice run by Chas.

Perth tractor run in memory of ‘extremely well-liked’ farm worker

Organiser Ross Howie said: “Gilmour was very well known and extremely well-liked in the farming industry.

“One of the guys who worked for Gilmour, Arthur Donaldson, came to me and said he had the idea. I thought it was fantastic.

“Rachel House is a home from home for families with kids who are really ill. As a family, we put a lot of money towards Chas.

“We thought it was a great way to raise money for two good reasons.”

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall was at the tractor run on Sunday to capture the action.