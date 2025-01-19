Photos as 70 tractors travel through Perth and Kinross in memory of popular worker, 35

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Photos as 70 tractors travel through Perth and Kinross in memory of popular worker, 35

The event was held a year after the death of agricultural contractor Gilmour McFarlane.

Dozens of tractors took part in the run in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dozens of tractors took part in the run in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

About 70 tractors took to the roads of Perth and Kinross on Sunday for a run in memory of an agricultural contractor.

The parade of farm vehicles left the Calport unit at Perth Harbour on Sunday.

The convoy travelled down the M90 and circled at Loch Leven before returning to Perth.

The event was held in memory of Gilmour McFarlane, a year after his death at the age of 35.

Tractors from as far afield as Aberdeenshire took part.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the event, with thousands already raised for Rachel House – the Kinross hospice run by Chas.

Perth tractor run in memory of ‘extremely well-liked’ farm worker

Organiser Ross Howie said: “Gilmour was very well known and extremely well-liked in the farming industry.

“One of the guys who worked for Gilmour, Arthur Donaldson, came to me and said he had the idea. I thought it was fantastic.

“Rachel House is a home from home for families with kids who are really ill. As a family, we put a lot of money towards Chas.

“We thought it was a great way to raise money for two good reasons.”

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall was at the tractor run on Sunday to capture the action.

Gilmour’s sister, Indie McFarlane, his granny Ena Ross and his mum Elaine McConnachie at the start of the tractor run.
Caitlin and Katie collecting money at the event.
Dozens of tractors took part.
The run left Calport at Perth Harbour on Sunday.
Tractors of all different shapes and sizes were involved.
Workers from as far away as Aberdeenshire.
The tractors lined up at Perth Harbour ahead of the run.
The eye-catching convoy.
The tractors and their drivers getting ready to set off.
Organisers Arthur Donaldson, partner Laura Todd and son Cody, eight, with Ross Howie.
Participants having a look at the tractors before setting off.
A colourful display.
An array of different coloured tractors hit the road.
People young and old took part.
One-year-old Kai from Perth sitting in one of the tractors.

Conversation