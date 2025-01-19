Car crashes into bollards outside Dunfermline Tesco

A car has crashed into bollards outside a Dunfermline Tesco store.

Emergency services were called to the supermarket on Winterthur Lane in the city centre at around 11.30am on Sunday.

A photo shared with The Courier showed the car sitting next to a pedestrian crossing in the undercover car park with its front end smashed in.

Shopper Sean Hall said: “We came down to the car park via the lift.

“When the lift doors opened, we saw an elderly lady sitting with a younger woman, and the elderly woman looked to be in shock.

“The younger woman was talking to her and taking care of her.

Paramedics tend to man after Dunfermline Tesco crash

“We could see the car and there were paramedics tending to a man lying on the ground.

“He was talking to them as they put a neck brace on him.

“There were shards of plastic everywhere, and the bumper of the car was sitting a few feet from where the car stopped.

“The Tesco staff were attending with the police and helping to clean the debris away – and as we left, the fire service arrived.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had been called to assist with the incident.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.