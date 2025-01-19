Lewis Fiorini in advanced Dundee United talks as Ruari Paton arrives for Tannadice medical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Lewis Fiorini in advanced Dundee United talks as Ruari Paton arrives for Tannadice medical

United hope to complete a double signing.

By Alan Temple
Lewis Fiorini was a Scotland youth regular.
Lewis Fiorini was a Scotland youth regular. Image: PA Wire

Dundee United have launched a loan swoop for ex-Manchester City youngster Lewis Fiorini.

The 22-year-old joined Stockport County last summer but has struggled to cement a starting berth with the League One side.

Boss Dave Challinor is keen for Fiorini, who has made 15 appearances this term, to get first-team football.

Fiorini, centre, celebrates a goal for Scotland U/21s. Image: SNS

And United gaffer Jim Goodwin is confident of bringing the player to Tannadice in the coming week, with the player potentially attending Monday’s Dundee derby with a watching brief.

Fiorini, capped 10 times for Scotland U/21s, has previously shone on loan with NAC Breda and had less impactful stints with Charlton and Blackpool.

However, United chiefs are hopeful he can bring progressive passing and a goal threat to the Tangerines’ midfield options.

Ruari Paton, left, in action against United.
Paton, left, in action against United. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, the Terrors expect to complete the loan signing of Ruari Paton from Port Vale in the next 24 hours. The Irish striker is expected to arrive in Scotland for his medical on Sunday before putting pen to paper.

Providing the required paperwork is processed by the Valiants, the SFA and the English FA, Paton could be in United’s matchday squad to face the Dee on Monday.

More from Dundee United

Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee ace jokes he is targeting derby bragging rights over barber who supports United
Will Ferry is ready to face Dundee on Monday
Will Ferry recalls diverging paths with £20 million man after Dundee United star’s ‘worst…
Ruari Paton, pictured, was Queen's Park's talisman last term
Ruari Paton set for Dundee United as Jim Goodwin moves to strengthen attack
A delighted Owen Stirton at full-time against Ross County
Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton makes League One loan switch
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin looks ahead to Monday's mouth-watering derby clash
Jim Goodwin: I want to lead Dundee United out in a cup final
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Dundee's Scottish Cup pain, plan to deal with United late show and putting right…
New Kelty Hearts manager Charlie Mulgrew on punditry duty at the Premier Sports Cup final in December. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Charlie Mulgrew named Kelty Hearts manager - and another ex-Dundee United star is his…
Lyall Cameron of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Docherty of Dundee United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby is Scotland's best - just ask TV bosses
6
Meshack Ubochioma made his Dundee United bow in Dingwall
Meshack Ubochioma's Dundee United future addressed as winger joins Livingston on loan
The United players are left stunned as whistler Dickinson points to the spot
SFA panel deliver VAR verdict on St Mirren penalty call that left Dundee United…
4

Conversation