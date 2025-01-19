Lewis Fiorini in advanced Dundee United talks as Ruari Paton arrives for Tannadice medical

Dundee United have launched a loan swoop for ex-Manchester City youngster Lewis Fiorini.

The 22-year-old joined Stockport County last summer but has struggled to cement a starting berth with the League One side.

Boss Dave Challinor is keen for Fiorini, who has made 15 appearances this term, to get first-team football.

And United gaffer Jim Goodwin is confident of bringing the player to Tannadice in the coming week, with the player potentially attending Monday’s Dundee derby with a watching brief.

Fiorini, capped 10 times for Scotland U/21s, has previously shone on loan with NAC Breda and had less impactful stints with Charlton and Blackpool.

However, United chiefs are hopeful he can bring progressive passing and a goal threat to the Tangerines’ midfield options.

Meanwhile, the Terrors expect to complete the loan signing of Ruari Paton from Port Vale in the next 24 hours. The Irish striker is expected to arrive in Scotland for his medical on Sunday before putting pen to paper.

Providing the required paperwork is processed by the Valiants, the SFA and the English FA, Paton could be in United’s matchday squad to face the Dee on Monday.