Man ‘covered in blood’ outside Dundee Morrisons as police probe ‘attack’

Police are investigating reports of an attack at the Dundee Morrisons supermarket.

Onlookers told of seeing a man “covered in blood” following the incident at the Afton Way store on Sunday afternoon.

At least two police units were spotted at the scene as officers spoke to witnesses.

One shopper, who did not want to be named, said: “Staff and customers all seemed to be attending to the man.

“His face was covered in blood.

“It wasn’t long before the police turned up and he was placed into a chair while officers took statements from shoppers.

“It looked pretty serious.

“It was quite shocking on a Sunday afternoon in broad daylight to see this.”

The nature of the assault has not been confirmed and it is unclear whether the man needed hospital treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Sunday, officers received a report of an assault on Afton Way.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”