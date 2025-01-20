Watchdog to investigate lack of emails surrounding axed £128k director role at Perth and Kinross Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog to investigate lack of emails surrounding axed £128k director role at Perth and Kinross Council

Audit Scotland says it will consider the issue as part of their 2024/25 review.

By Sean O'Neil
Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A national watchdog will investigate the lack of emails surrounding an axed £128k-a-year director role at Perth and Kinross Council.

Audit Scotland says it will consider the issue that saw a top boss leave the local authority and the role subsequently scrapped without a single communication or meeting being recorded between senior management.

Alison Williams arrived at Perth and Kinross Council as director of economy, place and learning in February last year.

In August, she left the role to “explore new opportunities” before the position was axed altogether the following month.

Records will form part of annual audit

Through a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from The Courier, the local authority said it held no records concerning Ms Williams’ departure or the removal of the role.

The council claims all decisions were made following unrecorded “verbal discussions” with the chief executive Thomas Glen.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Audit Scotland says the circumstances will now form part of a review into how the council operated.

A spokesperson for the national watchdog told The Courier: “The external auditors of Perth and Kinross Council will consider this matter as part of their 2024/25 audit work.”

Addressing the controversy, chief executive Thomas Glen said no emails had been deleted.

The Courier has appealed to the Scottish Information Commissioner which is also investigating the case.

Council apologises for mistake

Earlier this month, Perth and Kinross Council apologised for withholding how much Ms Williams was paid as a relocation fee to take up the role which lasted six months.

Originally, the local authority claimed the figure was not in the public interest after The Courier requested it via an FOI.

However, the later realised the information had been released within their own unaudited accounts.

Ms Williams was paid nearly £4.5k to relocate to the local authority.

The council’s in-house information governance officer said: “This information was incorrectly withheld by the FOI team in response to your request.

“Unfortunately the FOI team were not made aware that this information was publicly available, or would be published in the council’s annual accounts, when they were preparing a response to your request below.”

The FOI for which the council apologised for is different to the case currently being investigated by the Scottish Information Commissioner.

