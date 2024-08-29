Delight as Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks finally receive Freedom of the City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Delight as Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks finally receive Freedom of the City

The birds have been roaming the parks and streets for over a century.

By Claire Warrender
One of Dunfermline's spectacular peacocks.
One of Dunfermline's spectacular peacocks. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks have finally been awarded the Freedom of the City.

The honour formally recognises the importance of the birds which have roamed the parks and streets for more than a century.

Clive was caught on CCTV trying to enter Peacocks in Dunfermline.
Clive was caught on CCTV trying to enter Peacocks in Dunfermline.

Philanthropist Henry Beveridge introduced them to Dunfermline following a trip to India in 1905.

And while they’re based in Pittencrieff Park, they are often seen wandering alongside shoppers on the High Street.

On one occasion, a peacock named Clive was photographed trying to get into the Peacock’s store, with a security guard eventually locking the door to keep him out.

‘Peacocks deserve Freedom of the City honour’

All of the peafowl have names and are looked after by volunteers who go above and beyond to keep them healthy.

Carlyn Cane even keeps Charley the peahen at home and takes it for walks in a pram.

Charley the peahen at home with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Charley, who has problems with her legs, wears a nappy in the house to stop mess and even eats toast with the family

Lead peafowl warden Suzi Ross was ecstatic to receive the Freedom of Dunfermline on the peacocks’ behalf.

She has been pushing for the award for many years.

And she said: “I’m delighted the birds have got the recognition they deserve.

Dunfermline peacocks receive freedom of the city
Suzi Ross, left, and Carlyn receive the Freedom of the City from Fife Provost Jim Leishman. Image: Fife Council.

“They have been such a huge part of Dunfermline’s heritage and are much beloved by the community.

“Our volunteers are extremely dedicated, and we could not do what we do without their support, or the unwavering love and support from the community.”

New Dunfermline Coat of Arms also unveiled

The honour was bestowed by Fife Provost and Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman.

He said he was “immensely proud”.

And he added: “Pittencrieff Park and the city of Dunfermline have been synonymous with these beautiful birds for many years.”

The event also marked the unveiling of Dunfermline’s new coat of arms.

Lord Lyon Dr Joseph Morrow presents the Coat of Arms. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

It was commissioned following the granting of city status in 2022.

And it was presented by the Lord Lyon Dr Joseph Morrow, who said: “The Coat of Arms is a powerful emblem of identity and pride for Dunfermline.

“It reflects the city’s enduring legacy and its aspirations for the future.”

