Delight as Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks finally receive Freedom of the City

Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks have finally been awarded the Freedom of the City.

The honour formally recognises the importance of the birds which have roamed the parks and streets for more than a century.

Philanthropist Henry Beveridge introduced them to Dunfermline following a trip to India in 1905.

And while they’re based in Pittencrieff Park, they are often seen wandering alongside shoppers on the High Street.

On one occasion, a peacock named Clive was photographed trying to get into the Peacock’s store, with a security guard eventually locking the door to keep him out.

‘Peacocks deserve Freedom of the City honour’

All of the peafowl have names and are looked after by volunteers who go above and beyond to keep them healthy.

Carlyn Cane even keeps Charley the peahen at home and takes it for walks in a pram.

Charley, who has problems with her legs, wears a nappy in the house to stop mess and even eats toast with the family

Lead peafowl warden Suzi Ross was ecstatic to receive the Freedom of Dunfermline on the peacocks’ behalf.

She has been pushing for the award for many years.

And she said: “I’m delighted the birds have got the recognition they deserve.

“They have been such a huge part of Dunfermline’s heritage and are much beloved by the community.

“Our volunteers are extremely dedicated, and we could not do what we do without their support, or the unwavering love and support from the community.”

New Dunfermline Coat of Arms also unveiled

The honour was bestowed by Fife Provost and Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman.

He said he was “immensely proud”.

And he added: “Pittencrieff Park and the city of Dunfermline have been synonymous with these beautiful birds for many years.”

The event also marked the unveiling of Dunfermline’s new coat of arms.

It was commissioned following the granting of city status in 2022.

And it was presented by the Lord Lyon Dr Joseph Morrow, who said: “The Coat of Arms is a powerful emblem of identity and pride for Dunfermline.

“It reflects the city’s enduring legacy and its aspirations for the future.”